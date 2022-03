Calendar 3-15-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, March 15

Free health screening set

A free community-wide health screening will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. Lunch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, one of the sponsors. Screenings will be conducted for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. A non-invasive blood test will also be done for the prostate specific antigen (PSA). Program partners include the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), according to the news release.

Through Tuesday, March 15

Synergy grant applications available

Synergy Forum Inc. is accepting grant applications for their 2022 grant cycle. Registered non-profit organizations: IRS 501(c)(3) public charities, public schools, government agencies, and the hospital in Jefferson County are eligible to apply, according to a news release. Synergy grants fund projects that benefit residents in Jefferson County in the areas of the arts, education, and social services. Grant applications should be requested by March 15, completed and then submitted on or before April 7. For an application and details, send an email to synergyforumgrants@gmail.com.

Wednesday, March 16

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, March 17

School, club plan STEM event

Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy, the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County, and Seeds2Stem will host a community science event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 17 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. The goal of this event is to expose youth to the STEM field, create enrichment opportunities for students, and provide a family-fun event for the community, according to a news release. This event will offer hands-on engaging activities for all participants. The session will also include food and door prizes. Covid-19 protocols will be followed. To RSVP, use this link: https://forms.gle/7FvQhskVWWVaXHN27.

ASC to present Volunteer Night

The community is invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., as it recognizes the hard work and commitment of its volunteers. The awards ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 17 on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage. Drinks and light hors d'oeuvres will be served and the ASC volunteer theater family will perform selections from the 2022 theater season. This event is free and open to the community.

Through Thursday, March 17

TOPPS slates summer food program

TOPPS is taking applications until March 17 from other agencies who want to host a summer feeding site. TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit 501 ( C) (3) program, will participate in the Arkansas Special Nutrition Summer Feeding Program for children 18 and younger, June 1-Aug. 12, according to a news release. TOPPS is also a sponsor for other organizations. To be a participant in the summer feeding program, organizations must complete an application and be an approved feeding site by the state of Arkansas. The application deadline to participate with TOPPS is March 17. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Beginning Thursday, March 17

Progressive Women set fundraiser

The Progressive Women's Association will host a rummage sale scholarship fundraiser beginning at 7 a.m. March 17-19 at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. All proceeds will go to the Progressive Women's Association Scholarship Fund, according to a news release.

Friday, March 18

ART WORKS plans Cabaret Event

The community is invited to the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's ART WORKS Presents: A Cabaret Event. Hosted by Bethany Gere, the event will be held from 6-8 p.m. March 18. Entry is $5 for ASC members and students, and $10 for nonmembers. "Enjoy show stopping performances by ASC's Razzle Dazzle and musical performers Angelica Glass and Kasey Rowland and more Southeast Arkansas performers. Audience members will have opportunity to show off their own vocal and instrumental talents as well as win prizes," according to the release.

Through Friday, March 18

UAM ceramics exhibit open

"Handmade," an exhibition of modern and contemporary ceramics from the collection of Mitch Gathings, can be viewed at the University of Arkansas at Monticello through March 18. The exhibit is displayed in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at UAM, according to a news release. The project focuses on pottery and vessels from the collection of Gathings, UAM instructor of ceramics at UAM. The exhibition is open to the public. The gallery's hours are Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

House of Bread pantry opens

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry March 19 from 11 a.m. to noon or until all the food boxes are gone. Everyone is required to wear a mask. Only one box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis, according to a news release. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license.) Participants won't get a box if they don't have the information required.

Yoga in The Loft set at ARTSpace

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites participants to exercise and relax with Florence Love every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is March 19 in the Loft Gallery of The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Love is a certified yoga instructor who will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise, followed by a wind-down guided meditation session. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older. Entry is with a pay-what-you-can, although $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. Details: asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375. Masks are required.

Monday, March 21

Boys & Girls Club to host covid testing

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host a covid-19 drive-thru testing event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 at the club's site at 2701 Short Reeker St. No registration is required. The event is free, however people are asked to bring their ID and insurance cards, according to a news release. Details: info@boysgirlsclub.org or ssolomon@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov.

Tuesday, March 22

Pastel session features 2 art league members

Award winning Pine Bluff Art League members Claudia Spainhour and Gerry DeLongchamp will present their "Pastel Workshop: No Need for Glass" workshop from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The entry is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Pastels will be included during instruction. For a list of other required materials, call (870) 718-1058. A small recess will be held for lunch during the workshop. Masks are required during the event.

Thursday, March 24

City announces spring health fair

A spring health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The city of Pine Bluff Advancing Health Literacy Program will host the event, according to a news release. The health fair will include free health screenings and medical information provided by the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Covid-19 vaccines will be available for all ages and everyone who receives their first, second or third dose will receive a $25 gift card. Drawings for free gift cards will be done every 30 minutes beginning at 10:30 a.m., according to the release.

City, Waste Management set meeting

The city of Pine Bluff and Waste Management will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. March 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. All residents are invited to attend the town hall to share feedback, provide suggestions and ask questions, according to a news release. Officials will provide updates concerning collection of residential trash, obtaining replacement or second trash carts, bundling trash, reporting bulk and yard waste, and many other topics. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

GOP committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. March 24 at Larry's Pizza, 4901 Dollarway Road, White Hall. The guest speaker will be Mark Lowery, candidate for Arkansas Treasurer of State, according to a news release.

VA plans next virtual claims clinic event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its monthly virtual Claims Clinic from 4-6 p.m. March 24. Arkansas veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. March 23 to reserve a timeslot to speak with a VA benefits representative regarding their claims for VA benefits. Staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one, according to news release. For details about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Friday, March 25

ASC slates Weave and Unwind Workshop

Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas patrons can learn the skill of weaving from 5:30-8 p.m. March 25 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. "Make something beautiful with instructor Morgun Henson in ASC's beginners Weave and Unwind workshop. This class will take you on a step-by-step journey to create a beautiful wall hanging using weaving techniques: tabby weaving, soumak, rya, and more," according to the release. The session is for ages 21 and older. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Materials are included. No experience necessary. Complimentary wine and beer will be provided by sponsor MK Distributors.

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until 11:30 a.m. March 25 at the Embassy Suites at Little Rock. The change was made because of the increase in covid-19 cases, according to a news release. Those set for induction are retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co.; and Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years. For tickets or details visit https://www.arkansasaghalloffame.org/pages/induction-luncheon/

Tuesday, March 29

PBSD facilities committee seeks members

The Pine Bluff School District Facilities Committee is seeking new members. The first organizational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 29 at the Little Theater at Pine Bluff High School, according to the district. Details: https://www.pinebluffschools.org.

Through Wednesday, March 30

Small Works open at Alma; local artists included

The 2022 Small Works on Paper traveling artist exhibition will be open at the Alma Performing Arts Center gallery through March 30. The display features works by 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to an Arkansas Arts Council news release. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Through Thursday, March 31

UAPB AgDiscovery applications available to teens

Applications are being accepted for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens, said Christopher C. Mathis Jr., AgDiscovery program director. The program is scheduled for June 11-24 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. March 31 is the application deadline. "During the application process, students can select their host university," Mathis said. "There are 21 universities participating in AgDiscovery 2022." The program allows participants ages 14-17 to live on campus and learn about agricultural science, environmental biology, industrial health and safety, plant and soil science, animal science, aquaculture and fisheries, and human sciences, said Mathis, assistant dean of research and associate research director for the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences. Details: www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery or Mathis at (870) 575-8543 or mathisc@uapb.edu.

Friday, April 8

Alphas to host fundraising gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) will hold the annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala at 7:06 p.m. April 8 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The original date was changed from Feb. 11, a spokesman said. The community is invited to attend. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although the date changed, the ticket prices will remain the same: individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Beginning Saturday, April 9

Day center to provide free lunch, supplies

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will give away lunch and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 at Salvation Army, 501 E. 12th Ave., and May 14 at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St. The center is giving back to the community in this project. The bags will include hand sanitizer, face masks, toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, chips, cookies, peanut butter crackers and a water bottle, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, Lula Mae's executive director. Details: (870) 345-9596.

Through Saturday, April 30

ASC to exhibit PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will feature Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC's main building, Feb. 3 through April 30. Moore's paintings comment on a culture fraught with anti-Black rhetoric and sentiment, where the physical and psychological ramifications of racism seep into the private lives of the community he depicts, according to a news release. Patrons can join ASC Curator Jessica Lenehan for an Inside the Arts studio interview with Moore at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at facebook.com/asc701/. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was previously set for Aug. 19, 2021. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Saturday, May 7

ASC hosts STEAM Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host a new interactive STEAM exhibition, "Spectrum of Creativity," using hands-on applications of color and light through May 7. ASC's curatorial and public programs staff collaborated to create various illuminating stations to explore. Patrons can find the science behind rainbows, create disappearing drawings, and learn how to use a green screen. Details: asc701.org.

Thursday, May 19

Waterfowler Hall of Fame reschedules event

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until May 19. The event will be held at the Chenal Country Club at Little Rock and will include a pre-dinner reception from 6-7 p.m., live music, a live auction and a local flare spread. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com. Additional information and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

Through Tuesday, May 31

Arkansas Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Arkansas Century Farm program. The deadline is May 31, according to a news release. To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make financial contribution to the over all farm income, according to the release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31. There is no cost to apply for the program. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Beginning Sunday, June 19

Dermott native's play to debut in June at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, June 19-July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Flex tells the story of a girls' high school basketball team from Plainnole, Ark. It's 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. Through TheatreSquared's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Underway

Inside dining set at Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.