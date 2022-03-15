Area Agency announces menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available this week include: Today — Lemon pepper chicken, baked corn casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, chocolate pie, and milk.

Wednesday — Pork roast, Au Gratin potatoes, orange glazed beets, wheat bread, apple cake, and milk.

Thursday — Swiss steak, rice, okra, roll, apricots, and milk.

Friday — Chicken and dumplings, green beans, stewed tomatoes, butterscotch bars, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Boys & Girls Club tells news

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County announced an opportunity for its leader and gives its spring break closing dates.

Nyeshia Aldridge, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club, has been invited to attend a Women in Leadership Certificate Program conducted by the American Management Association (AMA). Only 25 leaders were invited, according to a news release.

“As a recognized and accomplished leader in the Boys & Girls Club Movement, and in recognition of Women’s History Month, BGCA has invested in our shared futures,” according to the release.

Also, the Boys & Girls Club will be closed March 21-25 for spring break. The agency will resume regular programming March 28, according to a news release. Details: https://www.boysgirlsclubjc.org/

DHS to call Medicaid clients

Many Medicaid clients will soon receive phone calls from Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) representatives working to update clients’ contact information so they won’t miss important renewal letters.

DHS has set up a new call center to help clients quickly and easily update information such as their mailing address, phone number, and email address, according to a news release.

DHS hasn’t had to complete renewals during the covid-19 pandemic, but that will soon change. Clients who have not updated their address since the pandemic began could miss these letters and may then lose coverage.

DHS representatives will call from 844-872-2660 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This call will only cover address, email, and phone number changes. For questions about coverage, call 855-372-1084 or check the case online at access.arkansas.gov.

During the federal Public Health Emergency, Arkansas Medicaid is required to delay ending coverage for clients whose cases would have normally had to be closed for reasons including being over the income limit, not returning information DHS asked for, or not completing renewal paperwork.

Once the Public Health Emergency ends, DHS will be required to use the normal rules for determining when a case should be closed and a client’s coverage should end.

Clients also can apply for coverage or manage their benefits online at access.arkansas.gov.



