Congress to hear from Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON -- As Russia's offensive in Ukraine intensifies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine will address Congress in a virtual speech Wednesday, Democratic leaders said.

The address will come nearly two weeks after Zelenskyy met virtually with members of Congress and urged them to send jets to Kyiv.

"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday in a joint statement.





Although only lawmakers will be allowed to watch the unprecedented remote address in person, it is expected to be streamed live and aired on national news channels.

"We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy's address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy," the congressional leaders wrote to all 535 lawmakers.

He brought members of the European Parliament to tears with a plea for help and wowed Britain's House of Commons in similar video addresses.

Zelenskyy is expected to thank lawmakers for their support and plead with them to stay the course as outnumbered Ukrainian troops seek to repel the Russian invaders.

Few of Zelenskyy's requests have changed since the last time he spoke with members of Congress, including his plea for fighter jets to help push back Russia's advancing forces. His last conversation with lawmakers left even Democratic allies of President Joe Biden urging the administration to facilitate the transfer of fighter jets -- namely Russian-made MiG fighters -- to the Ukrainians.

Committed to keeping the United States from engaging in direct combat with Russian forces, the Biden administration last week rejected a deal to facilitate the transfer of fighter jets, after Poland offered to send MiGs to Kyiv, but only if the United States and NATO did the transferring.

Poland also asked for its fleet to then be replaced with U.S.-made fighter jets. Administration officials argued the move would be seen as escalatory by Russian officials.

That rationale, however, has done little to assuage either Republicans or Democrats in Congress, who have displayed far less reticence in shipping military equipment. Lawmakers in both parties over the weekend continued to press the administration officials to send MiGs to Kyiv.

"We commend the Polish government for taking proactive steps to deliver MiG-29 jets to the Ukrainian Air Force," nearly 60 Republicans and Democrats wrote in a statement. "We urge assistance to help facilitate this deal, commit to replenishing our allies' fleets with American-made aircraft."

U.S. officials said Moscow has turned to China for military equipment and aid since the Russian invasion began more than two weeks ago. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Monday called the U.S. allegations "fake news." A Russian presidential spokesman also denied that Moscow asked China for weapons.

Lawmakers are also expected this week to take up legislation that would strip Russia of its preferred trade status, after Biden last week said the United States would join Europe and other allies in stripping Russia of normal trade relations.

Biden unveiled measures, announced jointly with the European Union and other Group of Seven countries, that would allow countries to impose higher tariffs on Russian goods and would prevent Russia from borrowing funds from multilateral institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Information for this article was contributed by Catie Edmondson of The New York Times, by Michael McAuliff and Dave Goldiner of New York Daily News (TNS) and by David L. Stern, Kareem Fahim, Rachel Pannett and Jennifer Hassan of The Washington Post.