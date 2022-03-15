Nine minutes ago, I found out Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine.

Before then, there was some optimism in the air. The sky outside is blue and the snow has melted and temperature might scrape 60 this afternoon. Spring seems imminent. We are seeing daffodils.

I was thinking of writing a column about baseball.

Now I am scrolling the Internet on a Sunday morning, trying to piece together what happened to my friend in a country almost 6,000 miles away. I'm looking at the Facebook posts of Andriy Nebytov, who is apparently the head of Kyiv's regional police force. He has posted photos of Brent's press pass and passport. He has posted other photos that I will not look at.

There seems to be no doubt. Brent was shot to death in Irpin, a Kyiv suburb that has been the scene of intense shelling by Russian forces, but as of now--28 minutes after I found out about Brent's death--there are few details. They are saying another journalist was injured.

The Ukraine's Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko has released a statement that says Brent "paid with his life for attempting to expose the insidiousness, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor."

The New York Times has clarified that "Mr. Renaud had contributed to The Times in previous years, most recently in 2015, but he was not on assignment for the company in Ukraine. Early reports that he was working for The Times in Ukraine circulated because he was found with a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment years ago."

Irpin was where last week a Times crew filmed Russian troops firing mortar rounds at evacuating civilians. At least four civilians were killed. There are reports of the Russians targeting hospitals, civilians and journalists. It's probably the most dangerous place in the world right now. That's probably why Brent was there.

For the past couple of decades, Brent and his brother Craig have reported on wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Maoist insurgency in India, the earthquake in Haiti, political upheaval in Egypt and Libya, the battle for Mosul, African extremism, cartel violence in Mexico, the methamphetamine blight of Van Buren County, the refugee crisis in Central America, and from a New Orleans homeless shelter designed to care for runaway, homeless and at-risk kids.

All of these films were rigorous, unflashy works of journalism that followed the traditional model of direct cinema as practiced by D.A. Pennebaker, Frederick Wiseman and the Maysles brothers. (Occasionally you might hear one of the Renauds ask a question from off-camera, or a bit of music might be used, but the idea was to be purely observation, to let the people and situations speak for themselves without commentary.)

An hour after I found out Brent was killed in Ukraine, there isn't a lot of information available. Probably by the time you read this on Tuesday, there will be a lot more. Most people will know Brent Renaud as the first American journalist to die in Ukraine.

In Arkansas, in his hometown of Little Rock, people will remember him as more than an intrepid war correspondent. People will remember him as one of the founders of the Little Rock Film Festival, as a brother, son, partner, friend, mentor.

Colombian American photographer Juan Arredondo, the other journalist wounded in the incident, gives a interview from a stretcher to Italian TV. He says he and his friend Brent, with whom he was apparently working, were among a number of foreign journalists who had been filming evacuating civilians in Irpin. They were offered a ride to a bridge where the civilians were crossing. They took it. After they passed a checkpoint, Russian soldiers began firing on them without provocation. Brent was hit in the neck and "left behind."

"I don't know what happened to him," Arredondo says.

I find a tweet from Jane Ferguson, a reporter for PBS Newshour. She was nearby when Renaud was killed:

"Just left roadside spot near Irpin where body of American journalist Brent Renaud lay under a blanket. Ukrainian medics could do nothing to help him by that stage. Outraged Ukrainian police officer: 'Tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist.' "

Two hours after I learned Brent was killed, I hear Karen coming through the door.

I walk downstairs. I tell her. She stands in the kitchen for a moment, her mouth a silent scream.

"We saw him last summer in the dog park," she remembers. "He was so happy. He'd driven to see his mom and brought his dog . . . what was her name?"

Last week Vladimir Putin signed a law that threatens journalists with up to 15 years in prison for spreading what is euphemistically referred to as "false information"--fake news--about the invasion. I'm thinking about those old boys in Ohio who wore those "I'd rather be Russian than Democrat" shirts at a Trump rally.

It always makes me cringe when my fellow journalists start talking about how gathering news is an honorable and important profession. Maybe so, but most of us fall into it by default, either because we become disillusioned by more remunerative jobs or we can't get those more remunerative jobs. It's interesting work, but not too hard if all you mean to do is write a few paragraphs in reasonably understandable English about what people say is happening in the world.

Despite what some will tell you, there's nothing brave or terribly difficult about writing columns about what you think and what it all might be about; it's indoor work, and if you tell some people the things they want to hear they'll hosanna and woo-pig you into thinking that you've done something worthwhile.

But there's no journalist that's any damn good at all who lacks character. And Brent Renaud was a great journalist, who wanted to tell difficult stories from dangerous places not because he wanted to be lauded as a famous war correspondent, but because he thought the world needed to know uncomfortable truths.

Five hours after I heard Brent Renaud was killed, I went outside and it was warmer; the snow was gone and the sky was blue.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.