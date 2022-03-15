Gentry woman sentenced for drug trafficking, money laundering

FAYETTEVILLE – A Gentry woman was sentenced Monday to more than 23 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and money laundering, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jessica Marie Harcrow, 40, was sentenced to 280 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of money laundering.

According to court documents, in August 2019, agents with Homeland Security Investigations received information that Harcrow was trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine into Northwest Arkansas from Oklahoma.

In August and September 2019, agents conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from Harcrow in Decatur. On July 14, 2020, Harcrow used proceeds from drug trafficking to get a cashier's check for $26,000, then used the check to purchase land.

On May 14, 2021, agents executed a search warrant on a residence owned by Harcrow in Delaware County, Oklahoma. During the search, law enforcement located and seized about 5 pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, multiple plastic baggies and a digital scale.

Harcrow gave a voluntary interview in August and admitted to distributing methamphetamine to three other members of her drug trafficking organization. She further admitted that drug trafficking was her primary source of income. At sentencing, Harcrow was determined to be the leader of her drug trafficking organization and held responsible for seizures of more than 5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville, the Benton County Drug Unit and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Butler prosecuted the case.