Hogs’ Wallace receives honors

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace was recognized for his power play over the weekend by being named national player of the week by Collegiate Baseball newspaper and SEC co-player of the week.

A sophomore from Greenbrier, Wallace prospered in a move to the leadoff spot in the batting order by hitting grand slams in back-to-back wins over Illinois-Chicago during a four-game sweep by the Razorbacks. Wallace hit three home runs in the series, batted 6 for 18 (.333) and drove in 13 runs, including a personal best 6 in a 10-8 win on Sunday.

Wallace had an .833 slugging percentage in the four games.

He shared SEC Player of the Week honors with South Carolina's Brandt Belk, who had eight hits, four of them for extra bases, and four RBI in the Gamecocks' series win over No. 1 Texas.

Wallace is hitting .339 with 7 extra-base hits, a team-high 18 RBI and 3 home runs to tie for the team lead with Jalen Battles, Brady Slavens and Michael Turner.

-- Tom Murphy