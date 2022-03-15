Hutchinson urges support for Ukraine at defense worker appreciation event in south Arkansas

CAMDEN -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed his support for Ukraine while thanking south Arkansas' defense industry workers Monday during a visit to Southern Arkansas University-Tech.

Hutchison was joined by Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Highland Industrial Park CEO John Schaffitzel, SAU Tech President Jason Morrison and Kateryna Pitchford, a Ukrainian-born business professor at University of Central Arkansas.

"The role our faculty and staff play in preparing our future workforce of tomorrow is crucially important for the freedom and prosperity of our nation," Morrison said.

Schaffitzel said the state's support for defense workers reminded him of the state and local government partnership that helped keep the defense industry alive in Camden in the 1950s. After World War II, the Shumaker Naval Base -- where Highland Industrial Park now sits -- was set to be decommissioned until Brown Engineering won a bid for the property and moved in in 1961, renaming the site the East Camden Industrial Park.

"In the process [of decommissioning the naval depot], they realized they were losing a great asset," Schaffitzel said. "Under state leadership and local groups, they put together this idea to have the defense industry here, and now it's one of the best defense industry parks in the U.S."

Preston highlighted Arkansas' role on the global stage.

"Aerodefense is one of the top industries in Arkansas, often leading as one of the No. 1 exports," Preston said.

The secretary of commerce also noted the impact Arkansas is making in efforts to support Ukraine.

"Arkansas punches above its weight class," Preston said. "That's because we see a conflict right now that's really impacting everyone," Preston continued. "This current conflict right now in Ukraine, because of Russia's invasion, it's a bit different.

"It's being streamed on social media across all platforms, so the entire world is seeing what's happening, but what they are also seeing is Ukrainians and NATO allies are coming together and they're supporting them with munitions, with rockets that started right here in Camden, Arkansas, whether it be the propulsion or the warhead that goes on it.

"It starts here, and everyone here has had a hand in it."

Hutchinson called for additional support for Ukrainian fighters.