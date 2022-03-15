• Ron Mezich of Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said "that's a substantial amount" and "we're not done yet" as 55 tons of lettuce paid for with donations was fed to manatees in the face of water pollution that's destroying the seagrass they rely on.

• Jim deVos of the Arizona Game and Fish Department hailed international cooperation as wildlife managers in Chihuahua, Mexico, released two pairs of endangered Mexican gray wolves, the rarest subspecies in North America, as part of a cross-border reintroduction effort.

• Zara Lowry, aboard a SkyWest flight from Huntsville, Ala., to Denver, said "the doors opened and the security airport police came in and they were in full gear, masked, ready for the defense" as the plane landed in Wichita, Kan., when a woman got unruly by asking for more alcohol, refusing to wear a mask and cursing.

• Ariel James Pennington, 45, of Los Angeles faces charges of not just interfering with an attendant on a Delta flight from Arlington, Va., to Los Angeles that was diverted to Oklahoma City, but also assaulting a federal air marshal.

• Mark Yother, Manchester police chief, resigned as president of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police after an investigation into financial and personnel matters, with the group vowing "swift and deliberate action" to correct the problems.

• Tamra Malphurs, a Beach Safety Ocean Rescue deputy chief in Volusia County, Fla., which last year had the most recorded shark bites in the state with 17, said a 20-year-old surfer was bitten on the foot, the second incident in a week at New Smyrna Beach.

• Mike Ezell, sheriff of Mississippi's Jackson County, said a UPS driver delivering a package was attacked by two pit bull terriers and suffered severe injuries before an electric company worker could intervene, after which the dogs were handed over to animal control authorities.

• William Parker, 67, and his wife, Betty Jo Parker, 71, of Lamar, Mo., both initially escaped their home when it was engulfed in an early morning fire, but she was overcome by smoke and died when she ran back in to try to save a pet.

• Sheryl Goodspeed of Easton, Md., exclaimed "Hallelujah!" and others said "Finally!" at the removal of the 13-foot copper statue honoring Talbot County men who died in the Civil War, thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland.