Jobless rate falls to 3.2% in state

Arkansas' unemployment rate continued to improve in January, falling to 3.2% and remaining well below the national average of 4%.

Joblessness in the state improved slightly from December, which recorded a revised 3.3% unemployment rate, state officials announced Monday. In January, Arkansas' civilian labor force increased 4,142, a result of 5,126 more employed and 984 fewer unemployed Arkansans.

"It was very minimal in terms of changes," Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said of Monday's report. "We weren't expecting to see any big shifts."

The January report includes revisions that date back several years. As a result, employment increases that were previously recorded now have been revised downward based on new data.

Those revisions also show that the state's labor pool has decreased more than previously reported, according to state economist Michael Pakko of the Arkansas Economic Development Institute.

Previously released data showed about 1.4% of the population out of the labor pool, while the revised data shows a decline of more than 2%, Pakko reports.

"As a result, it shows very little labor force growth since the pandemic first struck," Pakko said Monday. "It kind of puts the unemployment rate in perspective -- there's fewer people looking for a job than ever before. It looks like 2% of our labor force has stopped looking for work."

The state Division of Workforce Services reports labor force estimates are undergoing annual processing to include more complete and accurate information.

Monday's report did highlight that the labor force grew by 4,142 from December to January, a move that was welcomed. "We did see some growth in the labor pool so we're trending in the right direction," Preston said.

The data revisions show that seasonally adjusted employment was overestimated throughout 2021. And that unemployment was slightly overestimated from May to November 2021.

Based on the updated estimates, the state's unemployment rate was 4.9% in January 2021 and dropped steadily to a low of 3.3% in December.

In January, nonfarm payroll jobs declined by 17,200 to total nearly 1.3 million. Job losses rolled across 10 industry sectors, fueled mostly by seasonal employment issues. Trade, transportation and utilities had the largest drop, falling by 4,600 jobs. Leisure and hospitality lost 3,900 workers.

Interestingly, those two sectors led the way in job creation over the course of 2021 as nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 37,700. Most other sectors posted job increases while educational and health services lost 800 jobs, statistics released Monday show.

Slightly more Americans applied for unemployment benefits two weeks ago, but layoffs have settled to the low, pre-pandemic levels seen before the coronavirus recession in 2020.

Joblessness claims rose by 11,000 to 227,000 for the week ending March 5, the Labor Department reported. The previous week's number was 216,000. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.

In total, 1,474,000 Americans were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended Feb. 26, up slightly from the week before that. The four-week moving average for that number is at its lowest level in more than 50 years.

The government reported that employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, the largest monthly total since July. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%, from 4% in January, extending a sharp decline in joblessness to its lowest level since before the pandemic started two years ago.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Ott of The Associated Press.