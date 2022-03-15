Jury chosen in trial for ex-deputy who fatally shot Arkansas teen Hunter Brittain

After four hours of questioning a jury pool during the trial of a former Lonoke County sheriff’s office deputy accused of killing teen Hunter Brittain, a jury has been seated.

The trial recessed and will reconvene about 2:20 p.m.

The anonymous jury includes two members with family in the law enforcement field.

Michael Davis was charged with felony manslaughter after the early morning shooting of Brittain during a traffic stop June 23. He is the third law enforcement officer to stand trial in the state for an officer-involved shooting since 2005.