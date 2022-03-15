Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Jury chosen in trial for ex-deputy who fatally shot Arkansas teen Hunter Brittain

by Teresa Moss | Today at 2:20 p.m.
Arkansas State Police troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy Michael Davis (center) into the Cabot Readiness Center on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Cabot. Jury selection began on Tuesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

After four hours of questioning a jury pool during the trial of a former Lonoke County sheriff’s office deputy accused of killing teen Hunter Brittain, a jury has been seated.

The trial recessed and will reconvene about 2:20 p.m.

The anonymous jury includes two members with family in the law enforcement field. 

Michael Davis was charged with felony manslaughter after the early morning shooting of Brittain during a traffic stop June 23. He is the third law enforcement officer to stand trial in the state for an officer-involved shooting since 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT