Stellar work there ...

How are you Biden team members feeling about all your hard work turning that mean ol' Trump out of office? Proud of what your economic team has done with this crippling inflation and soaring fuel prices?

Yeah, you did that.

And what about that world-class job your expert foreign affairs team did in retreating in shame from Afghanistan with terrified allies falling from our airplanes and your team's mature diplomats keeping Putin out of Ukraine. Right?

Gives you a warm, fuzzy feeling, doesn't it?

Surely, your Biden team's stellar work will draw the country's admiration with the open borders to the south that you worked so hard for, flooding our country with fentanyl and sex slaves, poisoning our citizens by the tens of thousands and destroying these women and children's lives forever. But you stopped Captain Orange and his ugly wall, didn't you?

Good job!

Oh, and by the way, if you let your dog lick you or your kids in the face, don't worry whether or not I wear a mask into Walmart.

BO CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend

Incompetence seen

My heart screams "Send him the planes, for God's sake!" My brain says otherwise: "Careful, there's a madman with a red button." Your editorial in Saturday's paper says it best: "How would it be better to trade fighting around Kyiv for a nuclear winter everywhere?"

But the real question is: Why didn't we see this coming, and make Ukraine bristle like a porcupine with high-tech weaponry of all sorts, well in advance of the tanks rolling? There is simply no excuse for the incompetence, fear, gutlessness, or whatever, that stopped this administration and its NATO friends from sending stocks of Javelins, Stingers, armed drones, fighter jets, etc., into Ukraine early on. Visualize some warehouses in areas to the country's west, already filled, and a key in Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hand labeled "in case of emergency"; all could be returned later if unused. Was the tightening Russian vise not clear enough?

Barack Obama's defense secretary, Bob Gates, said it best: Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades." God help us get through the next three years.

PETE MARVIN

Little Rock

Department of Energy

While recently pumping gas, I started daydreaming as the dollars added up to what at one time was a nice weekly salary. I found myself drifting back to 1977. That's when President Jimmy Carter created the Energy Department.

Its purpose was to develop strategies and technologies to make the United States energy independent, thus avoiding dependence on foreign oil. Today the United States Department of Energy employs almost 15,000 government workers at an annual budget of about $32 billion. So, after their 45 years of hard work, I guess I should be thankful to those smart people that I only paid $4 a gallon for gas. Imagine what they could do with more employees and a larger budget!

WILL COHEN

North Little Rock

Trust in diplomacy

While the world mourns the carnage in Ukraine, U.S. and Iranian diplomats, after working around the clock in Vienna, are on the verge of announcing a new Iran nuclear deal that restores U.S. membership in the historic 2015 treaty that Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from. The treaty basically eliminates Iran's nuclear weapons program, includes oversight by the other nations involved, and ends the U.S.' brutal sanctions on Iran.

When this negotiated agreement is signed by Congress and President Biden, it will make the U.S. and the world safer and will liberate the Iranian people from the crippling sanctions they have endured for decades.

However, the war hawks in Congress are circling. They are urging Biden, who campaigned to upgrade the treaty, to have second thoughts about signing the agreement. They obviously prefer the risk of war than giving peace a chance by negotiation and compromise.

Diplomacy might well fail. But that doesn't mean it isn't worth trying. As John F. Kennedy famously declared, "Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate." That sentiment saved the world during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis and it could save it again now.

I urge you to contact the president and your congressperson today. Challenge them to put their trust in hard work and diplomacy rather than more nuclear bombs.

JEAN GORDON

Little Rock

Going down the path

The analogy here is not World War II and Neville Chamberlain appeasing Adolf Hitler at Munich, but rather the unnecessary and wholly avoidable World War I when Europe began its century-long continental suicide. The committee that runs the O'Biden administration appears bent on leading us down that same path, either through sheer incompetence or by design.

MICHAEL EMERSON

Little Rock

What do signs mean?

While driving a beautiful and historic stretch of Route A1A from Vero Beach to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., my wife and I noticed an abundance of signs with the three-word inscription "Let's go, Brandon." Since returning home, we noticed identical signs here in Arkansas. Can anyone tell me what these signs mean? Many people are saying placing these signs in view of the traveling public means these property owners are stupid, hateful, and vulgar.

GARNER STOLL

Fayetteville