Liberty finishes water main upgrades

Although originally scheduled for the last week in February, Liberty Utilities was forced to delay work in the Briarwood Subdivision until March 3 because of winter weather.

Liberty replaced the aging galvanized pipe with new 4-inch PVC piping in the area located between North Phillips and Sheridan Road, including portions of Arkansas Highway 270 west to Betty Street at Pine Bluff.

"The work has been completed," said Jillian Curtis, company spokesman.

MORE WORK SCHEDULED

"This upgrade will increase system reliability, customer water pressure, and help reduce the risk for future system leaks," Curtis said.

It's part of Liberty's effort to upsize and improve services in Jefferson County, Tony Penna, Liberty vice president and general manager, said earlier.

Other Liberty work includes the replacement of two water wells and about 20 manhole covers around the county, and possibly an above-ground water storage built this year.

"Ongoing infrastructure improvements are an essential part of ensuring that we are reliably providing quality water to our customers...Continuing to improve the water infrastructure here for our customers is very important to us," Penna said recently.

The utility company provides water and fire protection service to approximately 15,800 residential, commercial, industrial, private fire, and public authority customers, in and around the city of Pine Bluff.

Its distribution system consists of approximately 390 miles of underground water mains, and they have three water treatment plants, located in the northwest, south, and central sections of Pine Bluff.

Liberty is part of the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and supplies natural gas, water and electrical services to more than a million customers.

Its operations are primarily located in the southern and mid-western U.S., and the East and West coasts and Canada.

PAST PROBLEMS

According to a Liberty-Pine Bluff report to the Arkansas Public Service Commission, the company was responsible for 22 leaks or breaks in Liberty-Pine Bluff Water's system after the severe winter storm in February 2021.

In addition, according to the same report, "a total of 252 leaks or breaks on residential and commercial customers' premises" were found.

Together, this caused low water pressure problems. The company's leaks were repaired, Penna said.

In addition, the state PSC and Arkansas Attorney General's Office found that part of the reason for the water crisis during the winter storm was because Liberty had not taken adequate care of its infrastructure. In response, the state gave Liberty a list of demands requiring it to accomplish close to two dozen initiatives in the coming years, one of which was to put more emphasis on its infrastructure.