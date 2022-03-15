Little Rock man faces burglary charges

Police arrest man seen at burglary

Little Rock police early Monday morning arrested a 23-year-old man on felony burglary charges after he was seen leaving the scene of a commercial burglary where the front door's glass had been broken.

Nickolas Packer was taken into custody at 8411 I-30 Frontage Road with stolen property from a credit union in his possession, according to an arrest report.

The address where Packer was arrested is associated with Hope Credit Union, according to Google Maps.

While in police custody, Packer confessed to a commercial burglary at 8101 Frenchmans Lane and attempted commercial burglary at 8005 Geyer Springs Road, according to the report.

A trail of blood was left at each location where Packer reportedly cut his hand on the glass, the report said.

He faces two counts of commercial burglary, one count of attempted commercial burglary and one count of breaking or entering, all felonies.

Packer was being held in the Pulaski County jail Monday evening, according to an online inmate roster.

LR woman charged over dogs' deaths

Little Rock police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old Little Rock woman on three felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

According to an arrest report, Haleigh Stracener was arrested based on a warrant at the Police Department's 12th Street Station, located at 3917 W. 12th St., presumably because she turned herself in.

"Stracener left her three dogs without food and water locked in cages for weeks, resulting in a slow death of two of the dogs," the report said.

The third dog was found in "dire condition," the report added.

Stracener remained in the Pulaski County jail Monday evening without bail, according to an online inmate roster.