LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Grambling baseball Game 1

Grambling 1 Arkansas 3 -- Middle 3rd Inning

Another 1-2-3 inning for Adamiak. He struck out the leadoff hitter and needed just eight pitches to get through the frame.

Grambling 1 Arkansas 3 -- End 2nd Inning

The Tigers' defense continues to let down their starter. They've committed two errors in as many innings.

Arkansas added 3 runs from a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, a sac fly, and single from Peyton Stovall.

Grambling 1 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Adamiak recovers from a rocky first frame and sit the Tigers down in order with a pair of punchouts.

Grambling 1 Arkansas 0 -- End 1st Inning

Michael Turner reaches on an error with two outs by the first baseman but the Razorbacks cannot advance him.

Grambling 1 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Adamiak gave up a leadoff single, a walk, and an rbi-double to open the scoring for the Tigers.

Leach caught the leadoff man attempting to steal second.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks (11-3) kick off a two-game midweek series against Grambling (5-10) with RHP Mark Adamiak (1-0, 1.90 ERC) on the mound.

The Tigers are wearing their all-black uniforms while the Razorbacks are sporting their home whites.

Peyton Stovall has been shifted from his usual first base position to second base for tonight's game.

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

2B Stovall

DH Turner

LF Lanzilli

RF Slavens

1B Diggs

SS Battles

CF Webb

C Leach