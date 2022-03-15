Man, 24, injured in Little Rock gunfire suspected of fatally shooting another person

A Little Rock man who was injured by gunfire Saturday is expected to face capital murder charges in the fatal shooting of another person, police said Monday.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 5000 block of West 65th Street shortly after 1 p.m., according to a Little Rock police report. Officers made contact with Maliek Brookins, 24, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers discovered another victim in a white van who was suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim died at the scene, according to the report. The victim's name, age and gender were not included in the police report.

Brookins was transported to UAMS Medical Center, police said. The victim who died was transported to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and positive identification.

Detectives spoke with several witnesses and accessed video surveillance and determined Brookins was a suspect in the killing, police said. Capital murder warrants were issued for Brookins, according to the report.

Police said Brookins was undergoing treatment and will be transported to the Pulaski County jail upon discharge.

The investigation is ongoing.