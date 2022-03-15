Driver charged with negligent homicide in Saline County crash had been cited for DWI 2 weeks before, documents show

A man was charged with negligent homicide and multiple counts of aggravated assault after a head-on collision in Saline County in October 2021 left one person dead and nine injured, according to court documents.

On Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:07 p.m. dispatch received a call that there was a head-on vehicle collision close to Chicot Road and Gallway Drive and multiple people were injured, according to documents.

The driver of the passenger van involved in the crash was killed, deputies said.

At the scene of the crash, authorities located a dark blue Chevrolet Avalanche with severe front-end damage, according to the documents.

The driver, identified as Bayner Funes-Figueroa, 22, was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for emergency treatment, authorities said.

Authorities said a strong odor of intoxicants was coming from the vehicle and a beer can was in the front seat.

Deputies found a citation near the driver’s vehicle registration dated less than two weeks prior for driving without a driver’s license, driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit, according to court documents.

The other vehicle in the crash had 10 occupants. The driver died and the nine passengers – one woman and eight children – were transported to various hospitals for emergency treatment, documents show.

The following day, authorities received a call from Funes-Figueroa’s wife, who told authorities he was coming from a party on Chicot Road the night of the crash, according to documents.

Documents show Funes-Figueroa’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the wreck at 0.18.

He was charged with one count of negligent homicide and nine counts of aggravated assault, according to court documents.