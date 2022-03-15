Man gets 12 years for selling meth next to Springdale elementary school

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced to federal prison Friday for selling methamphetamine next door to an elementary school.

Miles L. Neil, 57, was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in August 2020 detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, identified Neil as a distributor of methamphetamine.

Detectives bought methamphetamine from Neil several times between August and October 2020.

On Oct. 9, 2020, detectives searched Neil's residence adjacent to Westwood Elementary School on McRay Avenue in Springdale. The search resulted in the confiscation of about 162 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Neil had prior felony convictions, which resulted in him being sentenced as a career offender.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case.