Man shot in leg in North Little Rock, police say

A man was shot in the leg in North Little Rock Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. Monday to Baptist Health Medical Center in reference to a person with a gunshot wound, according to an incident report from North Little Rock police.

Officers made contact with Willie Miller, 20, in the emergency room, who told officers he was riding in the backseat of a friend’s car when he was shot, police said.

They had gone to Exxon on Camp Robinson Road and were traveling east on 36th Street when they had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of 36th and Gum streets, according to the report.

As they made the right, south onto Gum Street, they observed a white Nissan Altima facing northbound and heard several gunshots, police said.

The men did not see who fired the shots and did not recognize the vehicle, the report states.