HD Commission

sets public hearing

The Hot Springs Historic District Commission will hold a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd., to consider the following requests:

• Certificate of Appropriateness request for exterior building facade repairs/restoration work on the property of Kollective Coffee+Tea, 110, 112 and 114 Central Ave.

• Certificate of Appropriateness request to install a mural on the rear wall of the building at Karikole Plaza, 620 Central Ave.

• Certificate of Appropriateness request for new business identification signs, painting and awning fabric replacement at Wrapped Gift Boutique, 404 Central Ave.

Free trees offered

at library on Friday

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, a "Free Tree Friday" event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave., hosted by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division.

Species available will include Shumard oak and bald cypress with a limit of five bare-root seedlings per person.

"Adding trees to your yard or to a community forest is beneficial to all Arkansans, and spring is an excellent time to plant trees," Kristine Kimbro, urban and community forestry coordinator for the Forestry Division, said in a news release.

"With these giveaways celebrating Arbor Day, we hope to provide all Arkansans with access to the many benefits trees provide," she said.

Dream discussion

set at library Friday

Eckankar will host a free event to "Discover the Many Facets of Dreams" from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Garland County Library, Room C, 1427 Malvern Ave.

Friday's event "will help you remember and interpret your dreams, research past lives, and much more," a news release said. Visit http://www.Meetup.com/EckankarinLittleRockHotSprings or http://www.Eckankar-Arkansas.org for more information.

SWCRSWD board

to meet Wednesday

The board of directors of the Southwest Central Regional Solid Waste Management District will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the district office at 1000 Central Ave.