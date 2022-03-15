NLR man charged in coffee-shop arsons

A North Little Rock man has been arrested and charged with arson after two fires at Little Rock coffee shops.

Trent Tyrone Smith, 48, was charged in a criminal complaint Friday and arraigned Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Little Rock.

Little Rock Fire Department responded March 3 to calls from two separate locations of The Grind Coffee Bistro, one in Pleasant Ridge Town Center and one on 21st Street, according to the release. Both locations had been deliberately set on fire.

The coffee shop owner identified Smith as her former boyfriend. Smith was arrested Friday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is conducting the investigation, with assistance from the Little Rock Fire Department fire marshal's office.