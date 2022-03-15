No plea deal; trial of former Lonoke County deputy accused of killing Hunter Brittain set to begin

CABOT -- No plea deal was requested or offered during a pretrial hearing Monday for a former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy charged with recklessly killing teen Hunter Brittain during an early morning traffic stop June 23.

The trial of Michael Davis, charged with felony manslaughter, is set to start at 9 a.m. today at the Cabot Readiness Center.

Davis will be the third law enforcement officer to stand trial for an on-duty shooting in Arkansas since 2005. If convicted, he will be the first officer to be convicted of a felony in recent history.

Jury selection is likely to take most of today and could spill over into Wednesday. Lonoke County Circuit Judge Barbara Elmore said Monday that it's possible that jury selection could be difficult because of jurors' exposure to media coverage of the case.

The case made national headlines immediately after the shooting and garnered the attention of civil-rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton, who attended Brittain's funeral July 6. The family also retained civil-rights attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob to handle the estate.

Crump and Jacob have been involved in high-profile cases including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery.

Elmore sealed the case March 2 after an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter requested copies of court documents in person at the Lonoke County Courthouse. The documents had been requested via phone and by email in previous weeks but the Democrat-Gazette had received no response.

Elmore also appears to have sided with numerous motions made by defense attorney Robert Newcomb regarding concerns about jury exposure and protection of jurors' identity.

Elmore said during Monday's pretrial hearing that jurors will be numbered, hinting the jury would likely be anonymous, which Newcomb had requested in a motion before the sealing of the case. Newcomb had said previously that an anonymous jury would protect jurors from being threatened or receiving pressure from outside parties.

Elmore's decision to seal the case kept the public from knowing which way she had sided on the motion.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley has said he and his family received death threats after the shooting. He said the threats were likely coming from outside groups and were not directly from Brittain family members or their friends.

The use of anonymous juries is rare within the state.

Newcomb also filed a motion requesting that no clothing be worn in the courtroom that could influence a jury's decision. In an early hearing, people in the courtroom wore shirts that read "Justice for Hunter."

During the pretrial hearing Monday, Elmore said any decals on vehicles calling for justice also should be removed.

"Signs in windows of cars, you will take those down," Elmore said. "Jurors will not be subjected to anything."

Multiple members of the Brittain family were upset by the request to remove the decals.

In another possible attempt to shield potential jurors from the case before trial, attorneys were notified by email Feb. 1 that the trial would be moved to the Cabot Readiness Center.

A question was raised during a Jan. 21 hearing about moving the case after chants were heard in the courtroom during a Nov. 15 hearing. However, when asked last month about the move, Lonoke County Circuit Court trial court administrator Deseria Blair said the move was because of the need for a larger venue.

Family and friends of Davis and Brittain sat socially distanced Monday in an auditorium at the Cabot Readiness Center. More than 25 representatives for Brittain attended, with his grandparents Richard and Rebecca Payne sitting in the front row. The grandparents raised Brittain in the final years of his life.

A handful of Davis supporters sat on the other side of the room.

Media representatives and family members struggled to hear a majority of the proceedings Monday.

Rebecca Payne said she was unsure how to comment after the hearing because she had so much trouble understanding what was being said. She also will not be able to attend the trial because she is expected to be called to the stand.

Richard Payne said he remained hopeful after Monday's hearing.

"It was positive," Payne said. "We are heading in a direction we are not against."

A majority of the judge's decisions during Monday's hearing seemed to favor the prosecutor. Often discussions were about motions filed within the sealed case, which left the audience with little background information to put Monday's discussion into context.

Elmore said she would issue an order for Newcomb to see records from a recent arrest of a witness for reckless driving and fleeing an arrest. Newcomb argued the arrest made the witness unreliable because of possible deals that could be made. Elmore said she did not believe current information made it reasonable to disregard the witness's statement.

"I don't think it is a reality this guy might get a deal, as he was already on the list as a witness," Elmore said. "It has nothing to due with trustworthiness."