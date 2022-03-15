Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Colton Huddleston, 33, of 505 S.E. Birmingham St. in Gravette, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Huddleston was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Mason Williams, 23, of 34B Applegate Drive in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and aggravated assault. Williams was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Anderson Johnson, 30, of 1197D S. Lincoln Park Drive in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Johnson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Abraham Perea-Lira, 45, of Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Perea-Lira was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jasen Edwards, 52, of 1800 Carley Road, Apt. 14, in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and fleeing. Edwards was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Jathniel Jackson, 26, of 402 Sisters Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Jackson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Don Warren, 39, of 2353 N. Lowell Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Warren was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.