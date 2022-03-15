Notae named third-team All-American by AP

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Arkansas’ JD Notae picked up another All-America honor Tuesday, this time from the most prestigious voting body.

The Razorbacks’ senior guard was named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press, tying with Baylor guard James Akinjo for the final spot. On March 7, he was a third-team selection of The Sporting News.

Notae is the 18th Razorback to receive 23 combined All-America recognitions from the AP. His selection marks the fourth consecutive season Arkansas has had a player selected by the AP.

Daniel Gafford (2019), Mason Jones (2020) and Moses Moody (2021) were honorable mentions. Notae is the first Arkansas player to make one of the top three teams since Bobby Portis was a second-team selection in 2015.

Notae, a consensus first-team All-SEC selection earlier this month, is the Razorbacks’ leading scorer at 18.4 points per game on 40.8% shooting and 30.6% from three-point range. He also leads the team with 117 assists, 69 steals and is third with 21 blocks.

Notae has scored at least 10 points in all but one game played this season and added 20-plus points 11 times. He had a season-high 31 points at Texas A&M and also scored 30 in the season opener against Mercer and then-No. 6 Kentucky.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe was a first-team selection, and Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler were named to the second and third teams, respectively.

The AP All-America team has been chosen each year since 1948.

Razorbacks on AP All-America Teams

1948 — George Kok (3rd)

1958 — Fred Grim (HM)

1977 — Marvin Delph (HM), Sidney Moncrief (HM)

1978 — Ron Brewer (2nd), Sidney Moncrief (3rd)

1979 — Sidney Moncrief (1st)

1983 — Darrell Walker (2nd)

1984 — Alvin Robertson (3rd)

1991 — Todd Day (2nd)

1992 — Todd Day (3rd), Lee Mayberry (3rd)

1994 — Corliss Williamson (2nd), Scotty Thurman (HM)

1995 — Corliss Williamson (2nd), Scotty Thurman (HM)

2001 — Joe Johnson (HM)

2006 — Ronnie Brewer (HM)

2015 — Bobby Portis (2nd)

2019 — Daniel Gafford (HM)

2020 — Mason Jones (HM)

2021 — Moses Moody (HM)

2022 — JD Notae (3rd)

2022 AP First Team

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, 255, Junior, Lubumbashi, Congo, 17.0 points, 15.1 rebounds (59 of 60 first-place votes, 298 points)

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin, Sophomore, La Crosse, Wisconsin, 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds (57, 294)

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, Senior, Kansas City, Missouri, 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds (46, 270)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, 285, Junior, Kingston, Jamaica, 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds (42, 259)

Keegan Murray, Iowa, 6-8, 225, Sophomore, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds (39, 248)

2022 AP Second Team

Jabari Smith, Auburn, 6-10, 220, Freshman, Fayetteville, Georgia, 17.0 points, 7.1 rebounds (15, 187)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, Junior, Richardson, Texas, 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds (14, 159)

Jaden Ivey, Purdue, 6-4, 195, Sophomore, South Bend, Indiana, 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds (9, 157)

Benedict Mathurin, Arizona, 6-6, 210, Sophomore, Montreal, Quebec, 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds (7, 146)

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga, 7-0, 195, Freshman, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds (3, 144)

2022 AP Third Team

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6-10, 250, Freshman, Seattle, Washington, 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds (2, 110)

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, 6-7, 240, Junior, Belleville, Illinois, 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds (3, 104)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova, 6-3, 195, Senior, Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds (4, 83)

Walker Kessler, Auburn, 7-1, 245, Sophomore, Newnan, Georgia, 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds (0, 42)

James Akinjo, Baylor, 6-1, 190, Senior, Oakland, California, 13.4 points, 5.7 assists (0, 35)

JD Notae, Arkansas, 6-2, 190, Senior, Covington, Georgia, 18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds (0, 35)

2022 AP Honorable Mention

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Tari Eason, LSU; Zach Edey, Purdue; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; Johnny Juzang, UCLA; David Roddy, Colorado State; Alondes Williams, Wake Forest.



