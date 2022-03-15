Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Lawrence returning to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on a new contract that will create more room under the salary cap, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Monday. Lawrence's reworked deal is worth $40 million over three years with $30 million guaranteed, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there has been no announcement. The best hope for the Cowboys to keep both Lawrence and unrestricted free agent Randy Gregory was to reduce Lawrence's cap hit. The original $27 million figure from the five-year, $105 million deal he signed in 2019 has been cut about in half. Lawrence signed the big contract after back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks. Those are the only two such years of his career. Lawrence was limited to seven games last season after breaking a foot in practice the week after the opener.

Browns release Landry

Jarvis Landry helped the Browns rebuild from the NFL's bottom floor. They'll now try to stay relevant without him. Cleveland released the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Monday in a tough but necessary cost-cutting move after the invaluable Landry became too expensive to keep. One of the league's steadiest pass catchers, the 29-year-old Landry was instrumental in the Browns' turnaround after the team went just 1-31 in the two seasons before he arrived via trade from the Miami Dolphins in 2018. Landry provided leadership and was one team's top offensive players as the Browns ended a nearly 20-year playoff drought in 2020. well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus." During four seasons with the Browns, Landry had 288 receptions for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added four rushing TDs and threw for a score. Landry is the only player in league history to record at least 70 receptions in each of his first seven seasons.

Trubisky to the Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky will get a chance to kick start his career in Pittsburgh, and attempt to replace a likely Hall of Famer in the process. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the veteran quarterback and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the open starting job following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement in January. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official. The agreement was first reported by NFL Network. Trubisky, 27, joins the Steelers after spending 2021 backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo following a flame-out in Chicago. The second overall pick in the 2017 draft spent four uneven seasons with the Bears, going 29-21 as a starter while passing for 10,652 yards with 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. Trubisky joins a quarterbacks room that includes longtime Pittsburgh backup Mason Rudolph. The team is also expected to bring back Dwayne Haskins, who served as Pittsburgh's third quarterback last season. The move is among the first of what will likely be a busy offseason for Pittsburgh, which is looking to fill holes at several positions following a 9-7-1 season that ended with a blowout loss to Kansas City in the first round of the playoffs. The Steelers entered free agency with nearly $29 million in cap room, a significant chunk for a franchise that typically has little to spend on the open market. That figure could grow before the start of the new league year on Wednesday if Pittsburgh parts with linebacker Joe Schobert, among others.

BASKETBALL

NBA fines Nets $50,000

The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $50,000 on Monday for letting Kyrie Irving into their locker room during a game in which he was unable to play because he is not vaccinated against covid-19. Irving was a spectator at Barclays Center on Sunday, sitting across from the Nets bench for Brooklyn's 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks. There is no longer a mandate that fans be vaccinated to enter the arena, but there is still one requiring it for someone who works there. So the star guard had a seat in the stands, just as he did a night earlier to watch the ACC Tournament Championship Game. After the Nets game ended, he walked off arm-in-arm with Durant, who had scored a season-high 53 points, toward the locker room. The league said in a statement Monday that the Nets violated New York City law and league health and safety protocols by permitting Irving to come into the locker room. Unlike the stands, the locker room is considered part of the team's workplace environment. Durant spent a good chunk of his postgame interview calling on New York City Mayor Eric Adams to change the mandate, calling it "ridiculous" that unvaccinated people could be in the arena but not play in it. Coach Steve Nash acknowledged during his postgame availability that Irving had been in the locker room at halftime. The Nets released a statement from Durant on Monday in which he explained the criticism he directed a day earlier at Adams, who took office in January.

Japan to host preseason games

Stephen Curry is heading back to Japan, Rui Hachimura is going home and the NBA is planning to take another step toward normalcy. The NBA announced Monday night that Golden State and Washington will be headed to Saitama, Japan, for the first two games of the 2022 preseason schedule. The Warriors and Wizards will play there on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. Those will be the first games for the NBA outside of North America since Jan. 24, 2020, when Milwaukee and Charlotte met in Paris for a regular-season game about six weeks before the global pandemic began. The last time the NBA traveled overseas for preseason contests was October 2019, when Sacramento and Indiana played twice in Mumbai, Houston and Toronto played twice in Saitama and the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn played a pair of games in China. The league has a deal in place to bring games to Abu Dhabi for the first time this fall as well, though has yet to officially reveal which teams are heading there for preseason games. "We've had the pleasure of building many impactful relationships throughout Japan, and some of our players, including Stephen Curry, have thoroughly enjoyed recent visits to Tokyo and the interactions they've shared with basketball fans who love the game," Warriors CEO and co-executive chairman Joe Lacob said.

BASEBALL

Koufax to get LA statue

Sandy Koufax is set to join fellow Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson with a bronze statue at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers said Monday the unveiling will be June 18 before the team hosts Cleveland. The first 40,000 fans will receive a replica statue. Koufax's statue had been scheduled to be unveiled in 2020, but the covid-19 pandemic changed those plans. The 86-year-old Koufax and his late teammate will be honored near each other in the center-field plaza. Koufax's statue will be sculpted by Branly Cadet, who also created the Robinson statue, which was unveiled in April 2017. Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962. Koufax followed in 1972 at age 36, making him the youngest player to enter the Hall. Koufax had a career record of 165-87 and a 2.76 ERA, as well as 2,396 strikeouts, 137 complete games and 40 shutouts. He was the first MLB pitcher to toss four no-hitters, including a perfect game, during his 12-year career. Koufax pitched on World Series champion teams in 1955, 1959, 1963 and 1965. He was a three-time Cy Young Award winner and a two-time World Series MVP.