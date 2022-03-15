100 years ago

March 15, 1922

WALNUT RIDGE -- Mrs. Hugh Smith, who was arrested several months ago with her husband on a charge of moonshining, and who beat some of the officers into unconsciousness with her bare fists, has jumped bond and failed to appear in Circuit Court. Hugh Smith, the husband for whom the officers were searching, was not at home at the time the first attempt to arrest him was made. Three officers were present, and after a battle between Mrs. Smith and the officers, in which a deputy sheriff was kicked and put out of the fight, they were compelled to adjourn their quest for the day.

50 years ago

March 15, 1972

TEXARKANA -- Two persons arrested on Interstate 30 near here Tuesday night by the Texas Department of Public Safety were charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. Patrolman Dennis Waters, who made the arrest, said the two had in their possession three pound of heroin, three pounds of marijuana, a quantity of hashish, and several bottles of pills. He said he found in their car a .12 gauge police riot gun and a dead bald eagle.

25 years ago

March 15, 1997

HARRISON --A spill of diesel fuel Thursday night into a tributary of Crooked Creek in Harrison killed at least 200 fish and raised concerns among environmentalists that someone might have purposely intended to harm the disputed waterway. An estimated 1,000 gallons of fuel poured into Dry Jordan Creek from a large fuel tank at M&M Concrete, where company officials and law enforcement authorities said vandals apparently opened three valves after workers left the plant Thursday afternoon. Dry Jordan Creek, which flows into Crooked Creek about a mile from the spill site, usually is dry. "Because of the recent rains we had, it was flowing pretty well, and that actually helped it dissipate as it flowed downstream," said Len Pitcock, assistant chief of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

10 years ago

March 15, 2012

• There's been a lot of poop coming up at North Little Rock City Council meetings lately. After having wiped away recent problems with goose feces soiling the city's trails, golf courses and soccer fields, the City Council listened Monday night to horse owners pooh-pooh new regulations dealing with horse manure on park trails. "I never thought I'd be speaking before the City Council about poop," horse owner Barbara Penny said as she began her comments. Mayor Patrick Hays interjected: "We're experts on poop." The issue was quickly resolved with an amendment passed 5-0 that rewrote part of the legislation. The amended rule requires riders to remove manure produced by their horses only "on any paved trail or paved trail crossing, unless unsafe to do so." The issue began during a months-long reworking of North Little Rock parks regulations that included rules requiring horse riders to stop, dismount and bag their steeds' droppings along their way. The original wording also referred to all trails, including natural and multiuse trails where horses are mainly ridden.