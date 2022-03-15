Over 100 Haitian migrants land in Florida; activist expects more

MIAMI -- For the second time in two weeks, a large group of Haitian migrants has come to shore in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said 100 to 150 people arrived in a sailboat Monday morning off Summerland Key, about 20 miles from Key West.

It is unclear whether the boat came directly from Haiti or elsewhere in the Caribbean. But last week, a source in Haiti who monitors maritime migrant operations told the Miami Herald that two boats had left the country's northwest coast on Tuesday and more were scheduled to leave over the weekend.

All were bound for the Florida shorelines, the source said.

"When we look at the migration map there is always a peak at high levels of political instability and grave human rights abuses in Haiti," said Marleine Bastien, a Haitian advocate and founder of Family Action Network Movement in Miami. "It never fails."

Bastien said the boats will continue as long as conditions in Haiti continue to deteriorate.

"Haitians are at war, they are under constant assault and the reason why we haven't seen a greater amount of people fleeing for their lives is because our people have a lot of courage, they are used to misery," she said.

Prior to Monday's landing, four Haitian boats have landed in the Florida Keys since November, ferrying nearly 700 Haitians trying to escape worsening conditions in their homeland.

Already in the throes of a deepening political, economic, humanitarian and gang crises prior to last July's assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haiti is seeing conditions worsen.

Five weeks after Moise's killing, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the country's southern peninsula and left more than 2,000 dead. A rising tide in gang violence and ongoing political instability have made it difficult to provide assistance, as well as improve security and the economic situation.

On the same day the migrants arrived in the Lower Keys on Monday, doctors throughout Haiti began the first of a three-day work stoppage to protest the March 2 kidnapping of two of their colleagues. Urologist Pierre Boncy and obstetrician-gynecologist Michel D'Alexis were grabbed from their medical practice in Port-au-Prince by armed people wearing Haiti National Police uniforms, and remain captive nearly two weeks later.

The strike was launched by the Haitian Medical Association and other health professionals, who are demanding that the interim government led by fellow physician and neurologist Prime Minister Ariel Henry take measures to restore security in the country.

Last week, as a U.S. Coast Guard cutter arrived back in the northern Haitian city of Cap-Haitien with 198 repatriated Haitian migrants, those disembarking repeatedly cited gang-related violence and kidnapping as the reasons behind their decision to flee, as well as the lack of job opportunities in the country.

The group were among 356 people who arrived from Haiti on March 6 in a large wooden freighter that ran aground off Ocean Reef Club, a gated community and resort in Key Largo in the Upper Keys.

Some 158 migrants dropped into the ocean and swam about 200 yards to shore.

Late last week, they were being screened for credible fear, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. However, their current whereabouts remain unclear.

During a protest Saturday, Haitian and immigration advocates gathered in the rain outside a Border Patrol office in Dania Beach demanding access to the migrants in order to alert them about their rights.

Their screams, however, went unheard. The office was closed and their migrants' whereabouts unknown.

"People are desperate for answers," said Bastien, one of the organizers.

Bastien said family members have flooded her phone lines seeking answers about loved ones who they believe were traveling on the boat.

Unlike in years past when arriving Haitian migrants were sent to the Krome Detention Center in South Miami-Dade County or the Broward Transitional Center, detained Haitian migrants are being distributed to detention centers around the country, some as far away as Texas. In order to track them, individuals need to have their names.