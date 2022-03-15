Pastoria case now treated as homicide

The body of a 60-year-old man was found in a home on Monday in the Pastoria Community, and authorities are treating it as a homicide, according to a press release.

On Monday, at about 11:25 a.m., deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were sent to the 1400 block of South Pack Road in the Pastoria Community where the body of the man was found in a home. The man, later identified as Terald Shaw, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher. The press release did not indicate what might have been the cause of death.

Shaw's body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (870) 541-5496 Mon - Fri 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. or 24/7 at (870) 541-5300.