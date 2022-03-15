PB reading program a cut above

Buzzcuts, Barbers and Books, a conceptual program launched recently by Nikita Lowe, a social worker at James Matthews Elementary School, transformed a classroom into a barbershop encouraging youngsters in kindergarten through fifth grade to read.

Waiting for their turn in the barber's chair last Monday were fourth graders Terryun Mackrell and Deabreyon Davis, who picked up some reading literature to keep them occupied. In the background, the buzz of electric clippers could be heard along with conversations between the barbers and students about their future.

Lowe said she recognized the role of barbershops in the African American community and knew it would be a good fit for the first Mentoring, Literacy and Social Support event she decided to orchestrate.

"Our goal was to reach our smart goal of 50% reading at grade level while building mentorship and increasing self-esteem because we know when you look good you feel good," said Lowe.

Eight local barbers volunteered their services under the leadership of Gregory Farris, owner of Pine Bluff All-Stars Barber Shop at 1405 West Sixth Ave. Farris incorporated his barbershop fraternity, Kappa Upsilon Tau, and used the opportunity to have his frat brothers give back by providing free haircuts for all students at the elementary school.

"We sent permission slips home with all of our students," said Lowe, who added that 45 students received haircuts of their choice.

"I really liked getting my haircut at the school. I got to read books and talk about what I want to be when I grow up," said third grader King Joshua Hampton Henry. "It was so much fun. I hope they can come back."

Jamarious Boston, a fifth grader, couldn't believe his eyes when he walked into the classroom to see it was set up like a barbershop.

"When I got my haircut, it felt good because I don't have to keep brushing my hair to make it look better," said Boston. "I was surprised that the barbers came to the school to cut it. I thought it was a dream."

It was finally Mackrell's time to get in the chair. Barber James Smith wrapped Mackrell in a customized Los Angeles Lakers barber's cape with a picture of NBA superstar LeBron James on it.

Mackrell was all smiles, especially when he looked in the mirror and saw his customized haircut with a Nike sign.

"I felt so happy about my haircut and I thank my barber for my haircut," said Mackrell.

Barber Kendrick Harris, who cuts hair at King Kutz, said he was able to observe the different personalities of the students.

"This is the perfect age to mentor the young men before it's too late," he said. "I really enjoyed them all, but I felt so bad to hear that some of them had never been to a barbershop."

Lowe, who is the mother of two boys, said she knows how expensive haircuts can be with haircuts for her sons and husband ranging anywhere from $25 to $30 each.

"Just imagine parents who have more than one child who needs a haircut," said Lowe. "This initiative relieved some stress off some of our parents financially."

Lowe said the haircuts also improved the young men's self-esteem as bullying has become a problem in many schools because of one's image. Lowe said she also noticed a big difference in the students' demeanor after receiving their haircuts and engaging with their barber.

"I had the best experience because I got it for free. My haircut is so clean and I got to spend time with the mentors," said second grader Ja'Cion Woods.

Garrious Allen, a fifth grader, said it was fun getting a haircut while at school.

"I told the barber about myself and they told me about themselves as well," said Allen. "That was cool and I got a fade."

Lowe said the boys were amazed by their haircuts, which included logos, designer lines and stars. "These weren't just your basic haircut," said Lowe. "Those were haircuts that would originally cost a lot of money at the barbershop."

Barber Antonio Jackson, who cuts hair at the Fade Factory, said the smile on the kids' faces when they saw themselves in the mirror after the cut was priceless.

"That's what it was about ... making an impact on someone's life," said Jackson. "I truly enjoyed myself. I hope they enjoyed the experience as much as I did."

Aaron Taggart, a third grader, said he had fun getting a haircut and reading books. Kylan Bishop, also in the third grade, said he wanted to be a barber when he grew up.

"Listening to what they want to be when they grow up was amazing," said barber Roosevelt Taggart of Artist and Blades.

"Hearing them say they hadn't had a cut since school started and may possibly not get another one for a while made me realize we as barbers could do more," said barber Jeremy Gary of King Kutz. "Now we can empathize with them and possibly produce more productive kids in society."

Lowe said some of the barbers offered to continue free haircuts to the young men once a month for good behavior.

"This time was used for mentorship," said Lowe, who added that the haircuts started at 9 a.m. and ended around 1:30 p.m.

Lowe said she plans to host this event annually and hopes more parents will allow their sons to participate.

"When the kids went back to class with their fresh haircuts, those students who didn't get a haircut were asking could they go get a haircut too," said Lowe. "Unfortunately, because their parents did not sign a permission slip, they couldn't."

Lowe is currently working on an event for the girls of James Matthews Elementary School that will focus on self-esteem. Lowe thanked the faculty and staff who helped with the Mentoring, Literacy, and Social Support event: Pat Burnett, assistant principal; Tamika Taylor Freeman; and Gloria Lewis, both teachers at the school.

She also thanked Farris and the barbers of Kappa Upsilon Tau for volunteering and being difference-makers.

"This was just a way to empower our school to create transformative reading experiences for kids," said Lowe. "What better way to do it than by connecting books with a fresh fade."

Fourth-graders Terryun Mackrell and Deabreyon Davis read books while waiting for their turn to receive a haircut. (Special to the Commercial.)

