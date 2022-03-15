Razorbacks’ bats picking up steam

NO. 4 ARKANSAS BASEBALL

vs. Grambling State

WHEN 6:30 p.m. today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Grambling 5-10; Arkansas 11-3

STARTING PITCHERS GSU TBA; Arkansas RHP Austin Ledbetter (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

COACHES Davin Pierre (5-10 in 1st year at Grambling); Dave Van Horn (761-405 in 20th year at Arkansas, 1,082-564 in 28th year overall)

SERIES Arkansas leads 7-0

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV/STREAMING ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS

The Razorbacks moved up three spots to No. 4 in the USA Today Coaches poll, used as the poll of record by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. … Arkansas ranks No. 114 in Division I batting average (.276), No. 38 in pitching (3.24 ERA), No. 17 in fielding (.985) and No. 101 in scoring (6.6) … Grambling is 55th in hitting (.296), No. 153 in pitching (5.28 ERA), No. 283 in fielding (.935) and No. 84 in scoring (7.0). … Arkansas won the last meeting 17-3 on March 30, 2019, in a series that began with the Tigers’ visit to the NCAA Fayetteville Regional in 2010. … Brady Tygart allowed a pair of runs in the ninth inning on Sunday, leaving just six Arkansas pitchers with no earned runs allowed, led by Zebulon Vermillion (5 innings pitched). Evan Gray and Miller Pleimann still have 0.00 ERAs while recording four outs, Zack Morris and Nick Moten have posted three outs, and Jake Flaherty has gotten one out.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Grambling, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Grambling, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY Kentucky*, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Kentucky*, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY Kentucky*, noon

MONDAY Off

* SEC game

FAYETTEVILLE -- The final segment of the Arkansas Razorbacks' season-high 13-game home stand starts tonight at 6:30 with the first of a two-game set with Grambling State.

The No. 4 University of Arkansas (11-3) has won six games in a row, largely thanks to two eighth- inning comebacks, complemented by Chris Lanzilli's two-run walk-off homer on Sunday, to sweep Illinois-Chicago. Arkansas trailed by three runs entering the eighth in Thursday's 5-4 win and by four runs entering the seventh of Sunday's 10-8 win.

"I think it's the sign of a tough team," Lanzilli said. "We know we're a talented team, but it shows we're a bunch of tough games playing baseball, so it's very good for moving forward."

Cayden Wallace, moved up to the leadoff spot in the order last weekend, was named Collegiate Baseball's national player of the week after hitting a pair of grand slams among his three home runs, and driving in 13 runs in the four-game series.

"We're never out of it with anybody," Wallace said of the late comebacks. "Anybody one through nine can spark the lineup and once it's sparked it's hard to stop us."

The Razorbacks have raised their batting average to .276 after their chilly start, eight games after they were mired at .213.

Coach Dave Van Horn said freshman right-hander Austin Ledbetter (0-0, 1.59 ERA) would likely start today's series opener at Baum-Walker Stadium and Wednesday's 4 p.m. contest would be a bullpen game leading into the Hogs' conference opener against Kentucky on Friday. Ledbetter allowed 1 run on 2 hits and a walk, while striking out 3 in 3 innings of a no-decision in what became a 5-4 win over Illinois-Chicago on Thursday.

Catcher Michael Turner (.404, 3 HR, 17 RBI) had another big weekend to push his team-leading average over .400, while Lanzilli (.348, 2, 11) and Wallace (.339, 3, 18) were joined at the .300 level by outfielder Zack Gregory (.300, 1, 3).

Peyton Stovall has ridden a hot streak up to a .277 average, just behind Robert Moore (.278, 1, 9) and ahead of Jalen Battles (.264, 3, 7) and Brady Slavens (.229, 3, 7), who are involved in the four-way tie for the team home run lead.

The Razorbacks have outscored opponents 24-3 in the eighth inning, their highest-scoring inning by far, with 14 runs in the fifth inning next. Arkansas has scored two runs in the second innings of games and 3 runs each in the first and ninth innings.

"The eighth inning has been a big inning for us," Van Horn said. "We do feel like we have a deep lineup. We don't feel we have enough of them going yet.

"We've got to get Robert going a little bit. We've got to get [Braydon] Webb going. ... We still have a long way to go. We've got to get better."

Grambling is led by interim Coach Davin Pierre, in his 13th year at the school as a long-time assistant for James Cooper, who resigned in November to take a position in the New York Yankees organization.

The Tigers are hitting a hefty .296, led by John Garcia (.409, 2 HR, 14 RBI), Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Jarficur Parker (.360, 5 RBI), Shemar Page (.357, 9 RBI), Terry Burrell III (.349, 6 RBI) and Trevor Hatton (.322, 2, 9).

Grambling is coming off a doubleheader split with Alabama State on Sunday, with a 15-9 loss in 10 innings and a 19-8 win in 7 innings following the Hornets' 2-1 victory in the Southwestern Athletic Conference series opener. The Tigers have not announced their starting pitchers for the Arkansas series.