A rollover crash on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock slowed traffic near the Interstate 40 interchange for a brief period Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Lanes blocked due to the crash have been cleared, the agency said in a Twitter post shortly before 11 a.m.

The wreck, which the department reported in a separate post at about 9:40 a.m., temporarily blocked eastbound and westbound traffic lanes.

No injuries were immediately reported.