Prep sports roundup

Bentonville West 1, Fayetteville 0

Cole Kitchens threw a three-hitter over six innings and provided the only scoring he needed as West opened 6A-West Conference play by slipping past Fayetteville at Bulldog Field.

Kitchens threw 101 pitches, 66 for strikes, and struck out 13 Bulldogs while issuing no walks. Landon Grigg allowed just one walk in his inning of work and picked up the save.

West (9-0, 1-0) snapped the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth as Grigg drew a leadoff walk and went all the way to third on a passed ball before Kitchens helped his cause with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Jacob Pannell took the loss despite throwing a complete game as he allowed five hits and struck out eight while issuing one walk in a 92-pitch outing. Jake Casey had two of the Wolverines' five hits.

Rogers Heritage 4, Springdale 1

Heritage struck fast with three runs in the first inning, and Coleman MacRae did his part to make it stand as the War Eagles opened 6A-West play with a home win over Springdale.

Michael Johannsen put the War Eagles (6-0, 1-0) on the scoreboard when his single drove in Cole Richardson, who drew a leadoff walk and stole second. Aden Osburn then walked before Quentin Edwards drove in both runners with a single for a 3-0 Heritage lead.

That was more than enough run support for Mac Rae, who went the distance and allowed just three hits while striking out 12 in a 97-pitch performance. His only blemish came in the sixth when Jake McCool scored as part 0f a double steal with Caleb Horsey.

Heritage added its other run in the bottom of the fourth when a Richardson single drove in Edwards, who led off the inning with a double.

Huntsville 13, Siloam Springs 1

The Eagles scored all their runs late and run-ruled Siloam Springs on Monday in nonconference action.

Huntsville was held scoreless until the fifth inning when they turned a 1-0 deficit in 4-1 lead, then scored 9 runs in the top of the sixth to put the game away.

Braden Carter was 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs for the Eagles, and Tucker Bradley drove in a pair of runs.

Luke Eaton and Jude Box combined to scatter 6 hits and 7 strikeouts for Huntsville.

Siloam Springs used 8 pitchers in the game. Wyatt Pennington and JP Willis had 2 hits each for the Panthers.

Paris 9, Scranton 8

The Eagles struck for 6 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Scranton

The Rockets took an 8-0 lead by scoring 6 runs in the top of the third inning before Paris scored 2 in the bottom of the third. Paris pitcher held Scranton scoreless the rest of the way while the Eagles' offense came alive.

Cooper Haley had a 2-run triple for Paris' only hit of the game. The Eagles (3-1) benefited from 8 walks.

Jamison Fritsche was 2-for-4 for the Rockets.

Greenland 7-12, West Fork 3-2

The Pirates completed a doubleheader sweep on Monday.

In the first game, Zach Holte handcuffed the West Fork bats by allowing 2 hits over 5.2 innings with 10 strikeouts for the Pirates.

Holte was also2-for-2 at the plate. Colby Grogan was also 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.

Greenland run-ruled the Tigers in the second game, turning a 3-1 lead into a rout by scoring 9 runs over the final two innings, taking advantage of 6 West Fork errors.

The Pirates collected just 2 hits, but were walked 9 times in the win. Holte and Brayton Roberts each had 2-run hits for Greenland.

Carter Jackson and Roberts combined for 4 hits and 12 strikeouts.

Eli Howerton was 2-for-4 for the Tigers, and Jacob Cravens added a double.