COLLEGE ATHLETICS

UA's Yurachek an AD finalist

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek was named on Monday as one of five finalists for Athletic Director of the Year in 2021 by the Sports Business Journal.

Yurachek joined Penn State's Sandy Barbour, Texas-San Antonio's Lisa Campos, Northern Illinois' Sean Frazier and BYU's Tom Holmoe as the finalists. The winner will be announced during the Sports Business Awards dinner to be held at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 18.

Yurachek was one of two nominees for the publication's annual awards as Razorback Athletics was also a nominee in the category of Best in Sports Social Media.

The other finalists in that category are the Brooklyn Nets, the Drone Racing League, ESPN on TikTok and Just Women's Sports.

Yurachek, in his fifth year as vice chancellor and director of athletics, oversaw the most successful all-sports year in school history, including a program-best eighth place finish in the Learfield IMG Directors' Cup. The Razorbacks' previous top finish in those rankings was 14th.

Arkansas earned eight top-10 NCAA finishes, including a national title for the women's indoor track and field team, during the 2020-21 academic year, with 10 SEC regular season and tournament championships.

The Razorbacks carried that momentum into the 2021-22 academic year with three SEC championships and a New Year's Day bowl victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

UCA's Barker named ASUN Pitcher of the Week

University of Central Arkansas' Jesse Barker was named the ASUN Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

Barker earned a win and a save over two appearances last week. Against the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on Wednesday, the Benton native pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings and threw 95 pitches in the win. He pitched the final two innings in UCA's 13-10 comeback victory against Tennessee-Martin on Saturday.

Barker's ERA for the week was 0.00, and hitters posted a .156 batting average against him.

-- Adam Cole

SOFTBALL

UAPB shuts out Southern

Paola Rodriguez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning to get the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff off and running in a 4-0 victory at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Layla Strouder added a two-run double in the third inning, and Samaria Jackson scored on a wild pitch in the fourth for UAPB (1-2, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which put an end to a 12-game losing streak in taking the final of a three-game series with Southern (4-17, 1-2).

Seven players had a hit for the Golden Lions, while Sydney Green turned in a stout effort on the mound, allowing 3 hits while striking out 11 in 7 innings.

-- Erick Taylor

WRESTLING

Lyon's Corbett wins national championship

Lyon College junior wrestler Kelani Corbett won the NAIA National Women's Invitational Championship in the 191-pound classification Saturday night, defeating Gabrielle Hamilton of Life University (Georgia) 8-0 in Jamestown, N.D.

Corbett, of Wahiawa, Hawaii, also earned victories in the tournament over Cumberland University's Jesse Kirby (semifinals), Southern Oregon's Karrah Smith (quarterfinals) and St. Andrews' Elisa Holley (opening round).

Lyon finished 16th as a team with 52 points, with Corbett as the school's only wrestler to place in the tournament.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

All-Arkansas Preps nominations sought

Nominations are now being accepted for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps basketball teams.

There will be a first team and a second team chosen, as well as an underclassman team (freshmen and sophomores) for both boys and girls. All teams will have five players.

Nominations will be accepted now through March 23.

Season statistics, averages and grade classification should be included with the nominations, along with heights and any other pertinent information that may contribute to a potential selection.

All recommendations can be emailed to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com or sent via direct message on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.

-- Erick Taylor