The key to being prepared

As an elementary student in the mid 1990's, I had never heard of an "active shooter/intruder drill."

In 1998, when the Westside Middle School shooting happened in Jonesboro, the possibility of a school shooting hit closer to home. A year later, the Columbine, Colo., shooting took place, and the fear began. Were schools prepared then for an active shooter? Are they prepared today?

According to the 2021 State of School Safety Report, less than 75% of school administrators, approximately 50% of parents and less than 50% of students believe their school is prepared in the event of an active shooter.

What can schools do to improve their preparedness for an active shooter? Schools should begin by establishing a positive culture and climate. They should invest in additional mental health resources and utilize social and emotional learning activities. Arkansas currently has the G.U.I.D.E. for Life Curriculum that helps develop skills students need to be successful in life.

Schools should budget for a full-time school resource officer. Many schools now have at least one resource officer, but larger districts may require more than one. The resource officer should be seen throughout the school day fostering positive relationships with the students, staff and families.

Another recommendation is for schools to create an anonymous report line where anyone can report suspicious behavior. These reports should be taken seriously and investigated. There should be clear expectations and training for stakeholders before the report line is implemented.

Schools also need to listen to their parents and students. Too often these stakeholders feel that their input is ignored. There should be open discussion regarding difficult topics such as active shooters to prepare and alleviate anyone's fears. Parents and students should be made aware of the school's plan if an active shooting takes place. Where will students go? Where do parents go?

There is no training that can prepare you for a catastrophe when it actually happens, but in the case of an active shooter, be sure to follow the "Run, Hide, Fight" strategy. Run if you hear gunshots. If you can't run, lock and blockade doors while hiding behind filing cabinets or something that can conceal you.

As a last resort, fight. Stephen King stated it perfectly when he said, "there's no harm in hoping for the best as long as you're prepared for the worst."

-- Brandie Everett is a lifelong resident of Monticello. She has an educational specialist (Ed.S) degree. She is a fourth grade teacher at Drew Central Elementary where she serves as the family and community engagement facilitator and positive behavior interventions and support coach. She is a 2021-2022 Arkansas State Teachers Association (ASTA) Advocacy Fellow and has served in education for 10 years.