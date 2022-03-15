Tornado warning siren a hands-on happening

Two Sundays ago, weather watches and warnings popped up all across the state as a front moved through. Eventually, the National Weather Service would confirm that the storms had produced five tornadoes.

Jefferson County was not one of the places where those tornadoes struck, but tornado sirens were activated in the county, signaling that a twister had been sighted or was indicated on radar and it was time to take cover.

That process is a hands-on affair, said Karen Blevins, director of both the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management and 911-MECA.

"It's not automatic," she said. "Someone on the dispatch service is pushing the button when a siren is activated."

One might picture a black box -- actually, it's sometimes referred to as a black box -- with a big red button that says "TORNADO WARNING." While it's white, has no red button and looks more like a phone-answering machine, there is a fair amount of reverence given the device. Visitors aren't allowed in the area where it sits alone on a desk, and photos are highly regulated.

Blevins said the sirens are typically activated continuously for two minutes and then off for eight. If the tornado warning is still in effect, the sirens will again be activated.

The emergency office looks to the National Weather Service to determine when to use the alarms, but to err on the side of caution, the alarms are occasionally activated even when no warning has been issued by the service.

"A couple of years ago, when a tornado hit the apartments in Pine Bluff, we weren't under a tornado warning," she said. "A spotter saw it and we set off the alarms."

That happened more often years ago, she said, when the county had more storm spotters to watch for bad weather. Now, with fewer people out in the field, the emergency service is more likely to count on the weather service.

"We rely so much on radar," Blevins said. "It's not like it was 20 years ago. Now, we train first responders in how to be storm spotters and encourage them to help us."

When a storm spotter does call in, Blevins said the first thing her office does is to verify the person's identity. Once that's done, the dispatcher, especially if the office is getting a lot of calls because of bad weather, will activate all 50 sirens in the county.

"That's the quickest way to get the warning out there," she said. "After that, the dispatcher, at their own discretion, once they have confirmed where the danger areas are, can activate the sirens by zone."

The National Weather Service has no input on when or where a county activates its sirens, according to Colby Pope, a forecaster with the service's office in North Little Rock.

"That's up to the county officials," he said. "We just issue the warnings."

Pope said several criteria are considered when issuing such a warning. A tornado watch can last for hours and simply be a "heads up" that conditions are ripe for the development of a tornado. A warning, he said, likely lasts for a much shorter period of time.

"It's a short-fuse event," he said, "and our notes will usually describe why we are issuing the warning." Those notes would spell out whether the warning is due to radar imagery and also whether a funnel cloud had been confirmed by a spotter.

Spotters call into the National Weather Service, Pope said, but that information is most typically matched up with what forecasters are seeing on radar.

"The radar is always a part of it," he said. "It's imperative to see the radar polygon so we give the people downstream from the storm a chance to take cover."

Blevins said the sirens are sprinkled all over the county.

"We try to put them in places where there are people there to keep an eye on them – and pay the electric bill for them," she said with a laugh. "That's why we usually try to put them at volunteer fire department stations."