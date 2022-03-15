PODCASTING: 6 true crime podcasts do genre proud





From cold-case investigations like "Serial" to chatty formats like "My Favorite Murder," the true-crime genre has played a key role in podcasting's journey to the mainstream. And within the category, there's a vast subgenre of crime shows that start out as love stories. Since true-crime audiences skew female, and women are statistically in more danger from their partners than anyone else, it's unsurprising that so many hit shows focus on women's most primal fears about men and about the worst things that can happen when you make the choice to trust someone.

These six podcasts track how the promise of "happily ever after" can turn into a nightmare, chronicling true stories of abusers, liars and romantic con artists who ruthlessly exploit their victims' desire for love.

'SWEET BOBBY'

Produced by Tortoise Media, an independent British studio, this show is the latest in a long line of hit podcasts about a catfish — that is, someone who creates a fake persona online to lure a romantic partner. In 2009, radio presenter Kirat Assi began conversing online with Bobby, a man who had loose ties to her west London Sikh community. Things seemed strange from day one: Bobby lived abroad, his promised visits to Assi kept getting delayed by mysterious medical emergencies, and he became increasingly controlling. Yet their long-distance relationship lasted for years before the truth emerged. Journalist Alexi Mostrous gradually unravels the haunting saga through interviews with Assi and her family and builds to a midpoint twist that completely changes your understanding of everything that has come before. Go in unspoiled if you can. Starter episode: "Sliding Doors"

'COLD'

"Josh Powell believed in his own greatness from the age of 5. So why wouldn't any girls date him?" That line from the synopsis of the show's first episode sums up the familiar kind of male anger at the heart of this true crime story, which follows the unsolved 2009 disappearance of Josh Powell's wife, Susan, and his long history of disturbing behavior. Emotionally detailed and exhaustively researched, "Cold" doesn't hold back details to artificially build suspense; within minutes of the first episode, we learn that Josh Powell is what criminologists call a family annihilator; he killed himself and his two young sons shortly after becoming the lead suspect in his wife's disappearance. The equally compelling second season explores the story of a sexual assault survivor who vanished days before she was scheduled to testify. Starter episode: "To All the Girls I've Loved Before"

'WHO THE HELL IS HAMISH?'

This deep-dive series from The Australian newspaper chose its title for a reason — Hamish Watson, the Sydney-born con man at the heart of this show, is a shape-shifter, operating under so many identities that it's hard to separate truth from fiction. A compulsive liar, Watson claimed to unsuspecting victims that he'd survived a plane crash as a child and that he was inside the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. The show details how Watson scammed millions of dollars not only from investors but also women he seduced via dating apps. Although many questions are unsurprisingly left unanswered, this is an insightful, riveting character study of a master manipulator. Starter episode: "The Day Max Died"

'DIRTY JOHN'

This seductive con-man story from Wondery and The Los Angeles Times, which debuted in 2017, has spawned a whole podcast subgenre. John Michael Meehan used online dating sites to present himself as a catch, a wealthy anesthesiologist who had worked with Doctors Without Borders and just wanted to settle down. Debra Newell, an Orange County interior designer with a blind spot for sketchy men, fell hard and paid the price. Although the slow unraveling of their romance is gripping, the show finds its meatiest material in the standoff between Meehan and Newell's two daughters, who saw the red flags waving from the start. "Dirty John" doesn't make the mistake of focusing solely on the perpetrator's psyche; it spends just as much time exploring why Newell was a perfect victim, and a flashback to the history of male violence within the Newell family is arguably the most unnerving part of the show. Starter episode: "The Real Thing"

'DO YOU KNOW MORDECHAI?'

After a rough divorce and far too many dispiriting online dating experiences, Arya was thrilled to meet Mordechai, a sensitive, charming, creative guy who also happened to be a millionaire. Unfortunately, he wasn't what he seemed. This is an unusual catfish story, in that the man calling himself Mordechai Horowitz never physically hid himself from his victims. His ruse is also less extreme than many of the other examples; there's no financial gain or violence involved, which doesn't make the manipulation any less hard to stomach. Most surprisingly of all, Horowitz himself gives an interview to the podcast's host, Kathleen Goldhar, and hearing from him in addition to all the women he conned offers an unusually layered picture. Without ever making excuses for his behavior, this format allows listeners to draw their own conclusions about the mental illness that could be at play. Starter episode: "A Knock on the Door"

'THE TEACHER'S PET'

Like so many couples in these stories, Australians Lynette and Chris Dawson had a storybook romance from the outside. They were high school sweethearts during the 1960s and built their dream home together above Sydney's northern beaches, using the fortune Chris Dawson made as a professional rugby player. But in 1982, Lynette Dawson disappeared — and within days, Chris Dawson had moved his teenage lover into the house. This brazen act of betrayal is just the tip of the iceberg, and journalist Hedley Thomas unpacks the dark truth about the Dawsons' marriage in meticulous detail. Since the evidence against Chris Dawson was all circumstantial, authorities declined to arrest him — until 2018, when the case was reopened thanks at least in part to "The Teacher's Pet." Since his arrest, the show has had a strange afterlife. After becoming the first podcast ever to delay a murder trial, it's been pulled from all platforms in Australia to comply with the country's contempt-of-court rules. But if you're elsewhere in the world, it's well worth the listen. Starter episode: "Bayview"



