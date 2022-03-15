UA visit works well for defensive backs

Two University of Arkansas defensive back targets are high on the Hogs after visiting Fayetteville on Saturday and spending time with cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman.

Four-star junior cornerback Chance Rucker enjoyed his visit so much that he's in the process of setting up an official visit to Fayetteville.

"Coach Bowman is ... he's probably one of the best DBs coach I've talked to," Rucker said. "He's always there for you, when you do good, he's there, when you're doing bad, he's there and that's what I look for in a coach."

Rucker, 6-1, 180, of Denton (Texas) Ryan has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M, TCU, Kentucky, Miami, Baylor, Florida State and others.

Meeting Coach Sam Pittman, seeing the facilities and learning about the academic structure Arkansas provides stood out.

"Some of the highlights of the visit was getting to learn how a meeting went down, and also being able to have that one-on-one meeting with Coach Pittman," said Rucker, who plans to major in veterinary medicine. "Also the facility was just amazing as was the field. I like how there was two locker rooms and I liked how much they really want for you to succeed and get that degree.

"Arkansas is definitely on top of the list for me."

Rucker has previously visited Michigan State, Baylor, Mississippi State and TCU since September. He was named District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a junior.

National recruiting analysts Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Rucker a 4-star recruit.

"Good length, hard hitting with loose hips and very good pass defense skills," Lemming said.

Junior safety TJ Metcalf, 6-1, 188, of Pinson (Ala.) Valley has more than 20 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and others.

"I enjoyed the positions meetings with Coach Bowman," said Metcalf, who plans to make a return visit. "During the meeting, he gave various examples of how the program wants things done defensively."

Lemming rates Metcalf a 3-star plus prospect.

"Metcalf is a solid ball player that shows good range and confidence," Lemming said.

Metcalf's parents, Tarrus Sr. and Neely, younger sister Tinsley and brother Tevis, a sophomore prospect with an Arkansas offer, accompanied him on his visit.

Tarrus has been a football and basketball coach for 20 years and is currently the defensive and special teams coordinator at a local middle school that serves as a feeder program for Pinson Valley.

Metcalf's meeting with Pittman impressed him and his family.

"He spoke a lot about how he believes in building a family atmosphere on and off the field,"said Metcalf, who's second cousin is former Ole Miss and current Seattle receiver DK Metcalf. "He also spoke about how they're about helping the former football players land jobs after playing for the university. That was big to me and my family."

