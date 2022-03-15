UAPB school honors woman

Tomekia White, the interim coordinator for the 1890 Scholarship Program, is being honored as a woman in Extension at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

In March, the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences (SAFHS) is recognizing women during Women's History Month.

White also facilitates the water quality/water quantity edge-of-field monitoring project with the Natural Resources Conservation Service Mississippi River Basin Initiative (MRBI).

White began working for UAPB in 2012. In addition to her work with the MRBI and 1890 Scholarship Program, she has also been involved with UAPB Small Farm projects.

As the 1890 scholarship coordinator, she has served as an ambassador at several different events nationally, locally and in surrounding communities. She serves as the link between the academic advisers and scholars while identifying sources of university support for the scholars such as the Center for Student Success, Career Services Center, Counseling Services and TRIO Student Support service.

She also assists with finding internships, job shadowing and other learning opportunities for students and assists them in developing personal and career goals.

In her role as director of SAFHS MRBI, she works in coordination with other research personnel, monitoring the effectiveness of cover crops implemented on controlling sediments and nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus) in runoff from the fields to adjacent streams.

White describes her career as her ministry.

"Ministry is serving others," she said. "I enjoy helping people reach their potential. Whether they are students, socially disadvantaged farmers or people within communities, I want to make a difference. This is my passion and God-given purpose."

A native of Pine Bluff, White has a bachelor's degree in biology from UAPB. She is also the first African American to receive a doctorate in applied science-biosciences at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

White has more than 20 years of experience as a researcher in oncology, microbiology, chemistry, cell biology and agricultural laboratories. She is skilled in utilizing supervision techniques to create and implement research and community projects.

In addition to her professional and education experience, at her church she serves as director of the Rosie Anna Foster Willing Workers outreach ministry, assistant choir director and volunteer within the youth department.

She also has a host of other volunteer experience, including serving as a board member with the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Agency, reviewer for the Southern Regional Education Board and chair of global impact with the Delta Omega Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Alicia Dorn is communications director at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.