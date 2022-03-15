UA's Yurachek an Athletic Director of the Year finalist

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek was named on Monday as one of five finalists for Athletic Director of the Year in 2021 by the Sports Business Journal.

Yurachek joined Penn State's Sandy Barbour, Texas-San Antonio's Lisa Campos, Northern Illinois' Sean Frazier and BYU's Tom Holmoe as the finalists. The winner will be announced during the Sports Business Awards dinner to be held at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 18.

Yurachek was one of two nominees for the publication's annual awards as Razorback Athletics was also a nominee in the category of Best in Sports Social Media.

The other finalists in that category are the Brooklyn Nets, the Drone Racing League, ESPN on TikTok and Just Women's Sports.

Yurachek, in his fifth year as vice chancellor and director of athletics, oversaw the most successful all-sports year in school history, including a program-best eighth place finish in the Learfield IMG Directors' Cup. The Razorbacks' previous top finish in those rankings was 14th.

Arkansas earned eight top-10 NCAA finishes, including a national title for the women's indoor track and field team, during the 2020-21 academic year, with 10 SEC regular season and tournament championships.

The Razorbacks carried that momentum into the 2021-22 academic year with three SEC championships and a New Year's Day bowl victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.