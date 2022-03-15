Ukraine sets tone as governor meets workers

CAMDEN — Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed his support for Ukraine while thanking south Arkansas’ defense industry workers Monday during a visit to Southern Arkansas University-Tech.

Hutchinson was joined by Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Highland Industrial Park CEO John Schaffitzel, SAU Tech President Jason Morrison and Kateryna Pitchford, a Ukrainian-born business professor at University of Central Arkansas.

“The role our faculty and staff play in preparing our future work force of tomorrow is crucially important for the freedom and prosperity of our nation,” Morrison said.

Schaffitzel said the state’s support for defense workers reminded him of the state and local government partnership that helped keep the defense industry alive in Camden in the 1950s. After World War II, the Shumaker Naval Base — where Highland Industrial Park now sits — was set to be decommissioned until Brown Engineering won a bid for the property and moved in in 1961, renaming the site the East Camden Industrial Park.

“In the process [of decommissioning the naval depot], they realized they were losing a great asset,” Schaffitzel said. “Under state leadership and local groups, they put together this idea to have the defense industry here, and now it’s one of the best defense industry parks in the U.S.” Preston highlighted Arkansas’ role on the global stage.

“Aerodefense is one of the top industries in Arkansas, often leading as one of the No. 1 exports,” Preston said. “If you look around the room and see the companies represented here today — General Dynamics, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Spectra Technologies, Armtech, American Rheinmetall, Austin Powder, NTS and B&M Painting — these are just a few of the industries represented here today.” The secretary of commerce also noted the impact Arkansas is making in efforts to support Ukraine.

“Arkansas punches above its weight class,” Preston said. “That’s because we see a conflict right now that’s really impacting everyone,” Preston continued. “This current conflict right now in Ukraine, because of Russia’s invasion, it’s a bit different.

“It’s being streamed on social media across all platforms, so the entire world is seeing what’s happening, but what they are also seeing is Ukrainians and NATO allies are coming together and they’re supporting them with munitions, with rockets that started right here in Camden, Arkansas, whether it be the propulsion or the warhead that goes on it.

“It starts here, and everyone here has had a hand in it.” Pitchford, a native of Dnipro, Ukraine, spoke of her family and friends in Ukraine who are affected by the ongoing invasion. She also spoke of her uncle and cousin, who are physicians and stayed in the country, and about recently calling a childhood friend who in the future will make the trip to Slovakia.

“She wanted also to thank you today and send thanks from all Ukrainian people, that you are enabling them to protect their home, their land, their children, the life that they love,” Pitchford said. “Those missiles that you make every day — the Stinger missiles, the hellfire missiles, the anti-tank propulsion system — they all make a big difference, and there’d be more casualties if there weren’t what you do.” Hutchinson presented Pitch-ford with a copy of the U.S. Constitution.

“All across Arkansas and this great country of ours, people come home from work and school and they turn on the television and their heart is rendered every night, because they see the heartache that is happening across the globe,” he said.

Hutchinson also called for additional support for Ukrainian fighters.

Ukrainian officials have asked for fighter jets to aid in their defense, and consideration was given to a plan to transfer planes from Poland while selling the NATO-member new U.S. jets. However, U.S. officials did not go through with the plan. Other military support, including equipment, has been provided by the United States.

“As much as I believe in prayer, I also believe in action and response and support,” Hutchinson said. “The answer is, we also have to have Javelin missiles, we have to have Patriot missiles and, yes, we need to get Poland’s MiGs [jet fighters] to Ukraine so they can defend themselves.”













