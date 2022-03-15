Veteran Vermont comes into NCAA Tournament a strong No. 13 seed





Vermont steamrolled its way through the American East Conference Tournament to earn an automatic NCAA Tournament bid and a shot at the University of Arkansas on Thursday night in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Catamounts, playing at home in Patrick Gym in Burlington, Vt., won the American East Tournament by beating New Jersey Institute of Technology 98-59, Binghamton 74-42 and Maryland-Baltimore County 82-43.

Vermont's 39-point margin of victory in the championship game was an American East Tournament record.

"That's a fantastic basketball team, and I hope the NCAA committee does the right thing and gives these guys the appropriate seed that they deserve," Maryland-Baltimore County Coach Jim Ferry told the Burlington Free Press. "They deserve at least a 13 seed and it wouldn't shock me if they make a run like Loyola Chicago did [to the Sweet 16 last season] -- that's how good these guys are. That's a big-time basketball team."

The NCAA selection committee did make the Catamounts (28-5) the No. 13 in the West Regional and matched them with No. 4 seed Arkansas (25-8).

Vermont features a starting lineup of all seniors, led by 6-8 Ryan Davis, a two-time American East Player of the Year who is averaging 17.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Davis scored 20 points in 21 minutes against Maryland-Baltimore County. He hit 9 of 13 shots and 2 of 2 three-pointers.

Ben Shungu, a 6-2 guard and a sixth-year player, averaged 19.3 points in the American East Tournament to earn MVP honors. He's averaging 16.1 points.

"It's unbelievable the way we've been able to dominate in these playoffs," Shungu told the Free Press.

The Catamounts also dominated the American East during the regular-season with a 17-1 record. Their lone conference loss was at Hartford, 75-74 in overtime, on Feb. 14. They bring an eight-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament.

Vermont is making its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance and fourth under John Becker, who has a 257-101 record in 11 seasons, with seven conference championships -- six in a row since 2016-17.

The Catamounts gained national attention in the 2005 NCAA Tournament when they upset No. 4 seed Syracuse 60-57.

Vermont's other NCAA Tournament victory came in Becker's first season when the Catamounts were a No. 16 seed and beat Lamar 71-59 before losing to No. 1 seed North Carolina 77-58.

Becker's Catamounts have played in the NCAA Tournament three times previously, including an 80-70 loss to Purdue in 2017 and 76-69 loss to Florida State in 2019.

"I know for a fact that the stage and stakes are not going to affect the way these guys play," Becker told the Free Press. "They proved that. I think we are as good as anyone in the country."

Becker will face Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman in postseason play for the second time.

Musselman was in his first season as Nevada's coach when the Wolf Pack beat Vermont 86-72 in the College Basketball Invitational semifinals in Reno. Nevada went on to beat Morehead (Ky.) State two out of three games for the tournament title.

"Vermont is really well-coached," Musselman said. "They space the floor. They have great shooting.

"So defending the three will be very, very important for us."

The Catamounts have hit 289 of 793 three-pointers (36.4%), led by Shungu (63 of 152), 6-4 senior guard Finn Sullivan (43 of 122) and Davis (41 of 97). Eight players have at least 22 three-point baskets.

Other starters in addition to Davis, Shungu and Finn (averaging 7.2 points) are 6-6 Isaiah Powell (8.4) and 6-3 Justin Mazzulla (7.4).

Aaron Deloney, a 6-0 junior, is Vermont's top reserve. He averages 7.7 points.

The Catamounts were 1-1 in the regular season against teams that made the NCAA Tournament, losing on the road to Big East champion Providence 68-58 and beating Ivy League champion Yale 61-53 at home.

Vermont played on the road against Big Ten member Maryland and lost 68-57.

Arkansas and Vermont had one common opponent in Northern Iowa. The Catamounts beat the Panthers 71-57 on the road on Nov. 11. Six days later Northern Iowa played at Arkansas and lost 93-80.

In the American East Tournament championship game, the Catamounts shot 58.7% (37-63) and hit 7 of 17 three-pointers. They also had eight steals.

"They play unselfishly, they play with spacing," Ferry, the Maryland-Baltimore County coach, told the Free Press. "They play basketball the right way, and that's why they were able to do this to everybody."

Burlington is about a seven-hour drive to Buffalo, the nearest NCAA Tournament site to Vermont.

"That's great for our fans, that's what really made me happy," Becker told the Free Press. "I think we'll get a good turnout.

"Our fans travel great. Hartford [in 2019] felt like a home game, and that stuff matters. Our fans deserve it, they are so loyal."

Vermont won't be at as big a size disadvantage among its front court players for the Arkansas game, Becker said, as it was against Purdue and Florida State.

"On paper, it looks like a better matchup because they don't have the size across the board that Purdue and Florida State had," Becker told the Free Press. "But they are really, really good, and as a 13 seed, you are going to have to play a really good team."

UP NEXT

Arkansas men vs. Vermont in first-round NCAA Tournament game

WHEN 8:20 p.m. Central, Thursday

WHERE KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.

RECORDS Arkansas 25-8; Vermont 28-5

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV TNT



