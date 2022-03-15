Woman, baby die after hospital strike





MARIUPOL, Ukraine -- A wounded pregnant woman who was taken on a stretcher from a maternity hospital that was bombed by Russia last week has died, along with her baby, The Associated Press has learned.

Images of the woman, whom the AP has not been able to identify, were seen around the world, personifying the horror of an attack on civilians.

She was one of at least three pregnant women tracked down by AP from the maternity hospital that was bombarded Wednesday in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. The other two survived, along with their newborn daughters.

The woman was taken to another hospital, closer to the front line, where doctors tried to save her. Realizing she was losing her baby, medics said, she had cried out to them, "Kill me now!"

Dr. Timur Marin said Saturday that the woman's pelvis had been crushed and her hip detached. Her baby was delivered via cesarean section but showed "no signs of life," he said.

They tried to save the woman and "more than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn't produce results," Marin said. "Both died."

After the airstrike, medical workers did not get her name before her husband and father took away her body. Doctors said they were grateful that she didn't end up in the mass graves being dug for many of Mariupol's dead.





Accused of attacking civilians, Russian officials claimed the maternity hospital had been taken over by Ukrainian extremists to use as a base and no patients or medics were left inside. Russia's ambassador to the U.N. and the Russian Embassy in London falsely described the AP images as fakes.

Associated Press journalists, who have been reporting from inside blockaded Mariupol since early in the war, documented the attack and saw the victims and damage firsthand. They shot video and photos of several bloodstained, pregnant mothers fleeing the blown-out maternity ward as medical workers shouted and children cried.

The AP team tracked down some of the victims Friday and Saturday after they were transferred to another hospital on the outskirts of Mariupol. Electricity from emergency generators is reserved for operating rooms.

As survivors described their ordeal, explosions shook the walls, causing medical workers to flinch. Shelling and shooting in the area is sporadic but relentless. Emotions ran high, even as doctors and nurses focused on their work.

Another pregnant woman, Mariana Vishegirskaya, gave birth to a girl on Thursday. She recounted the bombing to the AP as she wrapped her arm around her newborn daughter, Veronika.

After AP photos and video showed her navigating down debris-strewn stairs in her polka-dot pajamas while clutching a blanket, Russian officials falsely claimed she was an actor in a staged attack.

"It happened on March 9 in Hospital No. 3 in Mariupol. We were lying in wards when glass, frames, windows and walls flew apart," said Vishegirskaya, who has blogged on social media about fashion and beauty.

"We don't know how it happened. We were in our wards and some had time to cover themselves, some didn't," she said.

In a makeshift new maternity ward in Mariupol, each new birth brings renewed tension.

"All birthing mothers have lived through so much," said nurse Olga Vereshagina.

A third pregnant woman seen by AP lost some of her toes in the bombing, and medical workers performed a cesarean section on her Friday.

Her baby was rubbed vigorously to stimulate any signs of life. After a few tense moments, the baby began to wail.

Cheers resonated through the room amid the cries of the girl, who was named Alana. Her mother also cried and the medical staff wiped tears from their own eyes.

FILE - Mariana Vishegirskaya lies in a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter Veronika, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. Vishegirskaya survived the Russian airstrike on a children's and maternity hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)



FILE - A volunteer works inside a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)



FILE - Medical workers hold newborn Alana close to her mother after a cesarean section at a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. Alana's mother had to be evacuated from another maternity hospital that was bombed by Russian forces and lost some of her toes. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)



FILE - Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. The woman and her baby died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)



A medical worker walks through the hall of a maternity hospital damaged in a shelling attack in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Associated Press journalists, who have been reporting from inside blockaded Mariupol since early in the war, documented this attack on the hospital and saw the victims and damage firsthand. They shot video and photos of several bloodstained, pregnant mothers fleeing the blown-out maternity ward, medics shouting, children crying. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



FILE - Mariana Vishegirskaya stands outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. Vishegirskaya survived the shelling and later gave birth to a girl in another hospital in Mariupol. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov, File)



FILE - Ukrainian servicemen work inside of a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)



FILE - A car burns at the side of a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)



FILE - Mariana Vishegirskaya walks downstairs at a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. Vishegirskaya survived the shelling and later delivered a baby girl in another hospital. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)





