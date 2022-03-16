4-star DB 'loving' Arkansas

ESPN 4-star junior prospect Deldrick Madison made his first visit to Arkansas on Saturday and did not leave disappointed.

He and Arkansas freshman linebacker Jordan Crook were teammates last season, which made him want to visit.

“I'm loving it out here,” Madison said. “Jordan Crook has told me good things and I just came to see it by myself.”

Madison, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, has 22 offers from Arkansas, Texas, Michigan, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri, Louisville and others.

Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman impressed Madison.

"Coach Bowman is a good DB coach,” said Madison, who is being recruited as a cornerback by the Razorbacks. “I love his energy. I love how he's trying to get to know us and build a good relationship.”

ESPN rates Madison the No. 19 safety and No. 296 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class. He recorded 14 tackles, 5 interceptions and 8 pass breakups as a junior.

Madison trains with his uncle, former Arkansas cornerback Isaac Madison, who played for the Razorbacks from 2007-11. The younger Madison said Arkansas has “great facilities."

“Main thing I like is the weight room,” he said. “Great view where you can just come up here and workout and do what you're supposed to do.”

He received his offer from the Razorbacks last April.

"Arkansas is a big SEC offer. I love it and it's going to be one of my tops for sure,” Madison said.

Madison likes the direction Arkansas coach Sam Pittman’s program is headed.

“Wherever I come, I'm trying to get a national championship myself,” he said. “So wherever I land that's where I'm aiming for. Arkansas is trying to build to get there."











