7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: It takes a little extra time, but Spiced Pork and Vegetables (see recipe) is worth the effort. Serve the combo meal with (packaged) long-grain and wild rice, steamed zucchini, mixed greens and whole-grain rolls. Buy a carrot cake for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough pork and vegetables and cake for Monday.

MONDAY: Yesterday's pork and vegetables is good enough for an encore performance tonight. Serve with a romaine salad and bread sticks. Slice the leftover cake for dessert.

TUESDAY: White Chicken Chili is a great way to save money and enjoy a delicious dinner at the same time. Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil in a Dutch oven on medium. Add 1 medium onion (chopped); cook 5 minutes. Add 4 cloves garlic (minced) and 1 pound uncooked boneless skinless chicken breasts (diced). Cook 4 minutes or until chicken is slightly browned. Add 1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles with liquid, 4 cups unsalted chicken broth, 1 (16-ounce) can cannellini beans (drained), 1 cup frozen white corn, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon dried oregano and 1 teaspoon white pepper. Simmer 35 to 45 minutes. For thicker chili, mash some of the beans as the chili simmers. Garnish with sour cream. Serve with a lettuce wedge and cornbread. Enjoy pears for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough chili for Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Increase your vegetable intake with Primavera Pasta Amandine (see recipe) on the menu tonight. Enjoy the pasta with a spinach salad and garlic bread. For dessert, top vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

THURSDAY: Say the word "taco," and the kids will be on time for dinner. Tonight, it's Chili Tacos using Tuesday's leftover chili. Heat it and spoon it into warmed taco shells. Garnish with shredded cheddar cheese. Serve the kid-favorite with celery sticks garnished with peanut butter and raisins. Get their help in making instant chocolate pudding for dessert. Slice a banana and stir it into the pudding for some extra fruit.

FRIDAY: There's little to do for dinner tonight beyond adding some halved grapes into deli tuna salad. If you have any pecans, toss in a few of those, too. Spread the salad on whole-grain bread and add a lettuce leaf. For a little warmth, serve with any tomato basil soup. Peach halves are good for dessert.

SATURDAY: Treat your lucky guests to Prosciutto-Wrapped Chicken With Asparagus (see recipe). Serve with garlic mashed potatoes, a bibb lettuce salad and whole-grain rolls. Spoon leftover ice cream over chocolate brownies and top with whipped cream for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Spiced Pork and Vegetables

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

4 teaspoons five-spice seasoning

1 (2 ½- to 3-pound) boneless pork loin

2 tablespoons canola oil

4 fresh carrots, cut into ½-inch slices

1 large onion cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup unsalted chicken broth

1/3 cup lower-sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup dry sherry or Chinese rice wine

1 tablespoon sugar

½ to 1 head (1 to 1 ¼ pounds) napa cabbage, sliced

2 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ cup cold water

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine garlic powder, crushed red pepper and five-spice seasoning; mix well. Rub evenly over all sides of pork.

Heat oil in a heavy 6- to 8-quart ovensafe pan, such as a Dutch oven, on medium. Add pork; brown well on all sides. Remove pork from pan; set aside. Add carrots and onion to pan; cook and stir 5 minutes or until onion is softened. Stir in broth, soy sauce, sherry or wine and sugar. Place pork on top of vegetables and cover. Place pan in oven and cook 30 minutes. Mix in cabbage; cover. Cook 30 minutes more or until internal temperature of pork reaches 145 degrees and cabbage is tender. Remove pan from oven; place pork and vegetables on warm platter and cover with foil. Mix cornstarch and water until smooth. Stir into liquid in pan. Stirring constantly, bring to a boil on medium and cook 1 minute. Serve sauce with roast and vegetables.

Makes 10 to 12 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 247 calories, 26 g protein, 10 g fat, 10 g carbohydrate, 65 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

■ ■ ■

Primavera Pasta Amandine

12 ounces bow-tie or medium shell pasta

4 cups fresh broccoli florets

½ cup toasted sliced almonds, divided use

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

1 ½ teaspoons olive oil

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons freshly grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon coarse salt

2 cups lightly packed spinach leaves, cut into ½-inch strips

1 cup halved grape tomatoes

Cook pasta according to package directions; add broccoli the last 2 minutes. Drain; return to pot and cover.

Crush half the almonds; set aside.

In a 3-quart pan over medium heat, cook onion in oil 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in milk, crushed almonds, parmesan, cornstarch, garlic and salt. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a boil, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in spinach and tomatoes; pour over pasta and broccoli. Toss to coat. Spoon into bowls; garnish with remaining almonds and additional parmesan if desired.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with 1% milk) contains 329 calories, 13 g protein, 7 g fat, 55 g carbohydrate, 4 mg cholesterol, 244 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3 ½

■ ■ ■

Prosciutto-Wrapped Chicken With Asparagus

4 (6- to 8-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts, trimmed and pounded to ½-inch thickness

Ground black pepper

8 thin slices (4 ounces total) prosciutto

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided use

4 ounces fontina cheese, cut into 4 slices

2 pounds asparagus, trimmed

2 shallots, halved and thinly sliced

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Pat chicken dry with paper towels; sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon pepper. Wrap each breast with 2 slices prosciutto. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a 12-inch oven-safe nonstick skillet on medium-high until just smoking. Add chicken; cook until prosciutto is lightly browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to prepared sheet; top each breast with 1 slice fontina.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until internal temperature of chicken is 160 degrees. Transfer chicken to serving platter and tent loosely with foil; let rest 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in now-empty skillet on medium-high heat until shimmering. Add asparagus and cook about 4 minutes or until just tender and spotty brown. Add shallots, ¼ teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste; cook 2 minutes or until shallots are lightly browned. Serve asparagus with chicken. (Adapted from "Five Ingredient Dinners," America's Test Kitchen)

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 495 calories, 58 g protein, 24 g fat, 12 g carbohydrate, 182 mg cholesterol, 936 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



