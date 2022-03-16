$8M awarded to Arkansas workforce training organizations

Gov. Asa Hutchinson charged up workforce training efforts across Arkansas on Tuesday, awarding $8 million in grants to organizations and partnerships around the state to boost development of skilled workers.

The governor was in Jonesboro to hand out nine grants to public-private partnerships across the state that will use the money to bolster training in key industry sectors ranging from forestry to trucking to cybersecurity. Grants were distributed to support local and regional economic development efforts and help increase workers' wages.

About 15 organizations submitted proposals for grants through a competitive process, which included pitching their services before a panel of judges.

Participating in industry-led training efforts was a priority in selecting grant recipients, the governor said. "The goal is that industry guide our workforce training," Hutchinson said. "That's part of where these grant funds go, is to make sure we're training in the right direction."

Beyond partnering directly with industries, recipients were evaluated based on use of resources, local and regional workforce needs and whether the programs would continue functioning after their grant funding expires.

The grants will help close skills gaps and create multiple funding sources in the public and private sectors to support workforce training across Arkansas, according to Kenneth Calhoun, chairman of the Arkansas Career Education and Workforce Development Board.

"We were specifically looking for any partnerships that would bridge those gaps that were caused through conditions, competition or geography and would maximize the impact as well as show effective and efficient use of resources across a region, industry or workforce segment," Calhoun said Tuesday.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock was the largest recipient, winning $1.9 million to develop a regional cyber-learning center. Forge Institute of Little Rock was awarded $1.7 million to train 240 cybersecurity workers over the next three years.

Black River Technical College in Pocahontas was awarded $1.3 million for a commercial trucking program to train nearly 500 drivers and North Arkansas Community College in Harrison also won $226,000 to expand truck driving and manufacturing programs.

Arkansas State University, Mountain Home will receive $1.2 million to build a welding and composites manufacturing program for the boat industry. ASU's Beebe Searcy campus won $687,000 to deliver an automation and robotics program. A new coalition, the Clark County Workforce Training Group, will receive $421,321 to promote millwright and industrial maintenance training.

South Arkansas Community College of El Dorado will develop a forestry training program for the timber industry with a $259,200 grant and the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub in North Little Rock will receive $246,300 for training related to energy efficiency, industrial maintenance, roofing and HVAC programs.

"We don't have an unlimited source of funds in Arkansas for workforce training, so we want to invest it wisely," Hutchinson said Tuesday. "And you do that by partnering with industry to guide our training, our funding, so that it results in jobs."