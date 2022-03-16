A positive charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Jaylin Williams doesn't mind taking one for the team.

Or 10, 20, 30 ...

Would you believe 49?

That's how many charges Williams has taken for the University of Arkansas men's basketball team this season going into Thursday night's first-round NCAA Tournament game against Vermont.

"He's really good laterally, and he sniffs those charges out," said Mike White, Florida's coach the past seven seasons who just took the Georgia job. "He's got no regard for his body. I mean that obviously in a positive way.

"He's all over the floor defensively. One of the better defenders in the country. He's an anchor down there for them.

"I don't know the kid, but he seems like he's a really quick thinker. He just seems like a high-level IQ guy."

White spoke highly of Williams' charge-taking ability before Arkansas played Florida on Feb. 22.

Williams, a 6-10 sophomore from Fort Smith Northside, then proved his point by taking three charges to help the Razorbacks beat the Gators 82-74 and win at Florida for the first time since 1995.

"I think No. 1, he's got great pride in being an unbelievable defender on the ball as well as being a great defender off the ball," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said of Williams. "We've had two guys from Fort Smith that are both great charge-takers.

"Isaiah Joe did the same thing a few years ago, and now Jaylin Williams. Both those guys have incredible basketball IQ from a defensive standpoint."

Joe, a 6-5 guard with the Philadelphia 76ers, came to Arkansas from Northside and played two seasons -- one for Coach Mike Anderson and one for Musselman -- and led the Razorbacks in charges with 27 as a freshman in 34 games and 18 as a sophomore, when he was limited to 26 games because of a knee injury.

Joe's 27 charges had been the most by a Razorback in the six seasons Arkansas has been tracking them as a stat until Williams obliterated that mark this season.

Williams led Arkansas with 16 charges taken in 26 games as a freshman.

"They understand the game, and you can tell both of them have studied the game really well," Northside Coach Eric Burnett said last season of Joe and Williams. "They know if a guy's out of control coming to the hole, 'I'm going to just slide over there and take this charge.'

"To me, that's just being in the right place at the right time and knowing how you can make an impact on the game."

Williams, a first-team All-SEC pick by the conference's coaches this season, does plenty of things to help Arkansas win. He's averaging 10.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots in 31.2 minutes per game.

But Williams has made taking charges cool.

As his total grew, a charge-counter began appearing on the Walton Arena video boards with a photo of Williams and the total being updated instantly.

Ask Williams about his ability to take charges, though, and he makes it sound like no big deal.

"Really, I've just been doing it my whole life," he said. "My dad [Michael] taught it to me at a young age, just playing help defense.

"I feel like it's come from me always knowing where to be and when to be there. My dad teaching me IQ around basketball and just helping me with my positioning.

"I guess I get lucky being there when they drive that way."

Williams said he is constantly reading and processing what opposing offenses do throughout a game.

"That comes from me studying film, studying guys' tendencies, studying their plays and what they do when guys are in certain positions," he said. "Our coaches are also putting us in the right position to make certain plays and giving us the answers to the test."

Williams has taken a personal-high four charges this season against Cincinnati and Tennessee and at LSU. He also has taken three charges in seven games against Gardner-Webb, Mississippi State, Auburn and LSU and at Texas A&M, Georgia and Florida.

"Sometimes I'm thinking, 'What are these guys doing?' " Williams said. "There are also times where some guys will see me down there and completely stop their drive mid-dribble.

"I just try to get in position. It's something I go into the game thinking about.

"I feel like I play the game and try to see what guys are doing. I try to learn their tendencies to see if they're a reckless driver."

Williams said drawing so much contact for plays on which he ends up laying on his back isn't as painful as others might think.

"It doesn't really hurt," he said. "I wear pads under my jersey."

Williams said he's also trying to follow the advice of Arkansas assistant coach Keith Smart.

"I've talked to Coach Smart about it, and he's trying to tell me I need to learn how to fall better," Williams said. "I think I fall pretty good, but he tells me I need to fall better.

"So I guess I've got to work on that."

Smart said Williams has "a super skill" to know when to challenge shots and when to try to take charges, especially being aware enough to make sure he is out of the restricted area under the basket.

"He's not afraid to give up his body," Smart said. "He gives his body up a ton.

"We did a thing with defensively grading our players based on the concepts. Jaylin graded out on the top because he knows where to be, when to be there and how to be there.

"I just try to tell him, 'Make sure you have the padding you need because you're going to be on the floor a lot.' "

Teams might be starting to try to avoid charging into Williams. He took just one charge -- against Texas A&M -- in two SEC Tournament games.

"I wouldn't say it's gotten harder, but a lot of guys are looking for me to take charges now than what they were at the beginning of this season," Williams said. "So when they're driving at the basket and they see me down there, a lot of times the guys won't even drive at me or they'll try to shoot a mid-range shot or do a floater.

"Guys have definitely gotten smarter knowing that I'm taking those charges."

Williams' defense can impact shots even if he isn't drawing as many charges in recent games.

After drawing seven charges in Arkansas' first two games against LSU, he didn't draw any in the Razorbacks' SEC Tournament game against the Tigers.

But LSU shot 35.3% (18 of 51) in losing 79-67 to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

"We had a 2-on-1 break, and we shot a 12-foot, pull-up floater because we were petrified of going in there and charging," Will Wade, LSU's coach the previous five seasons before being fired Saturday, said of the the Tigers' approach late in their 77-76 loss at Arkansas this season. "There's a huge difference between shooting a layup and shooting a 12-foot floater, and so it's not just the charges he takes, it's the shots that he affects that you have to take.

"You have to take a lot more challenging shots than you would normally have to take."

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl, who recruited Williams, said he takes more charges than any other player in the country.

"It's a better play than a blocked shot because it ends the possession and there's no 50/50 ball-chasing that blocked shot down," Pearl said. "It's a very, very effective way of protecting the rim."

Musselman said Williams has become a close friend of trainer Matt Townsend and makes sure to get plenty of treatment to stay healthy.

"He seems to be pretty fresh to be honest with you," Musselman said.

Williams might be feeling fresh when the game starts, but he often has looked drained afterwards.

After playing 42 minutes in the Razorbacks' 76-73 overtime victory against Texas A&M at Walton Arena, Williams made a joke during an interview on the Arkansas radio network.

"Man, I'm tired," Williams said. "I feel old. I always tell my teammates I'm the oldest 19-year-old in the world."