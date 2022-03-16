Arkansas Commission on the Status of Women hears of barriers to success at Fayetteville meeting

Arkansas Commission on the Status of Women

The commission is charged with gathering information on women and the workforce. The areas of emphasis mentioned in the order creating the commission include:

• Labor force participation of Arkansas women, including single mothers, and the effect of the covid-19 pandemic.

• Labor force participation of women in emerging and high-demand career paths, including science, technology, engineering and math fields and entrepreneurship.

• Barriers of entry into the labor force, including single mothers, including the economic impact of child care.

• Recommendations to the governor and General Assembly on ways to eliminate barriers to labor force participation.

• Recommendations to the governor and General Assembly on how past successes of women in Arkansas can be built upon and continued for future generations.

• Provide information to the governor and General Assembly regarding an overview of the Arkansas child care economy.

Source: Arkansas Women’s Commission

FAYETTEVILLE -- Barriers to economic success for women in Arkansas can range from legal impediments to social conventions, a gathering of women told a state commission Tuesday in Fayetteville.

The Arkansas Commission on the Status of Women was established last month in an executive order from Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The commission is charged with gathering information on women and the workforce and barriers to the success of women in Arkansas' economy.

The commission mirrors four others formed by Arkansas governors in the 1960s and 1970s, with the last being the 1975 commission formed by Gov. David Pryor.

About 25 women with backgrounds in business, education, government, nonprofit organizations and other areas attended Tuesday's meeting held at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.

The women were encouraged to tell their "I" stories, relating their own experiences with barriers to entering and succeeding in the workplace. Alison Williams, chief of staff for Gov. Hutchinson and chairman of the commission, promised easy access to tissues if needed, but any tears were lost in shared stories of common experiences.

Kim Needy, dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, emphasized the importance of finding ways to remain in the workforce while dealing with other challenges. Needy said women have to remain in the workforce to reach positions of leadership where they can help other women as men have traditionally been helped by other men.

"It's not always going to be easy, and it's not always going to be pretty, but until we're in positions of leadership, we can't lift each other up," Needy said.

Needy also said some things have changed very little over the years.

"When I was an engineering student, my question was, 'Can I have a career and a life?'" she said. "Now, my engineering students, their question is, 'Can I have a career and a life?'"

The women giving their input to the commission spoke about a range of problems. They frequently cited the lack of affordable child care and inadequate resources for families caring for elderly parents. The "wage gap" between men and women was mentioned several times as were issues for women in obtaining access to financial resources on their own, with the common "requirement" to have a husband sign mortgage papers, as one example.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott, one of the members of the commission, said there are various issues that will require new ways of thinking. She pointed to workers in what are traditionally "low-wage" jobs being declared essential workers during the covid-19 pandemic.

"Those workers, often women, were always essential," she said.

Elliott said the challenge is in changing people's ways of thinking.

"It's systemic," Elliott said. "What do we keep doing that keeps women down?"

Laura Kellams, Northwest Arkansas Director for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said there are many government policies that can hamper women in the workforce. She pointed to asset limitations on the state's food stamps program, which have the effect of forcing families to choose between working and advancing in the workforce to increase their income and losing access to the resources of the food stamp program. Kellams said gaining access to child care, health care and mental health services are also difficult for the working poor, many of them women.

"These are barriers to women thriving and reaching their full potential," Kellams said.

Jen Standerfer, a Bentonville attorney running for the District 13 seat in the state House of Representatives, said she is glad to see state government taking the concerns and needs of women seriously.

"As long as I've been alive we haven't had a women's commission," Standerfer said after the event. "It's important to me that we have a governor who is willing to step up and pay attention."

Williams said the commission will schedule a series of regional meetings around the state to gather input. The commission is due to make a report to Hutchinson and to the General Assembly in December. The schedule of meetings and other information about the commission will be available at women.arkansas.gov along with a link to the 1973 report "The Status of Women in Arkansas 1973."