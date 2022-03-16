Arkansas' covid death toll nears 11,000; hospitalizations continue falling

Arkansas' death toll from the coronavirus rose to almost 11,000 on Wednesday even as the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals continued falling.

Meanwhile, despite a backlog of faxed-in test results that officials say has inflated the state's new case numbers in recent days, the 373 cases added to the state's count on Wednesday were fewer than the number added a day earlier and the previous Wednesday.

Just over a month after it topped 10,000, the death toll, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose Wednesday by 28, to 10,999.

Already at its lowest level since June 16, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by three, to 213, its 12th straight daily decline.

Dropping for the seventh day in a row, the number who were on ventilators fell by two, to 37, the smallest number since June 8.

The number who were in intensive care, however, rose by two, to 67, after falling the previous three days.

After rising the previous three days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Wednesday to 463, which was still up slightly from an average of about 462 a day a week earlier.

With the Health Department catching up on a backlog of faxed in reports that built up during the omicron surge, an unusually large portion of the cases added to the state's count in recent days have been more than 10 days old, representing infections in people who have already recovered, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, has said

The issue has become more pronounced as the state's new case numbers have fallen, causing the proportion of them that are from old reports to grow.

The old cases haven’t added to the state’s active case total, however, which has continued falling.

The active case total fell Wednesday by 109, to 1,701, its lowest level since June 9.