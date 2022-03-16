Arkansas governor tabs Jordan Burgess chief legal counsel

Jordan Burgess is the new chief legal counsel for the Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office, Hutchinson announced Tuesday.

She has been director of legislative and agency affairs in the governor's office since October 2021, and prior to that she was the senior health policy advisor and liaison to the Department of Human Services from May 2019, according to the governor's office.

"Jordan has been an essential leader in my administration operating in many different roles," Hutchinson said in a new release. "She has the hard-won experience that will benefit Arkansas as she takes on this new role."

Burgess fills the vacancy created by the departure of Karen Whatley, who Hutchinson appointed as a circuit judge to replace Barry Sims, who retired from the Little Rock-based 6th Judicial District at the end of February. Whatley, a former federal prosecutor, will serve the remainder of Sims' six-year term through December 2024.

Burgess' salary is $129,029.93 a year, up from her previous salary of $115,000 as director of legislative and agency affairs, said Hutchinson spokeswoman Shealyn Sowers. Whatley's salary as chief legal counsel in the governor's office was $133,050 a year.

Prior to joining the governor's staff in May of 2019, Burgess was associate general counsel at Delta Dental of Arkansas, according to the governor's office.