Arkansas virus deaths climb 21, cases up by 423

Arkansas’ death toll from the coronavirus rose Tuesday by 21, the smallest daily increase in more than a week, as the number of coronavirus patients in the state’s hospitals continued falling to levels not seen since June.

The state’s count of covid-19 cases rose by 423, the fifth daily increase in six days that was larger than the one a week earlier.

However, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Arkansas Department of Health’s chief medical officer, said an unusually large portion of the cases added in recent days were from reports faxed in by providers weeks ago, representing infections of people who had already recovered.

“We became aware of it at the end of last week, and when we looked into it, the Health Department unit that keys in all of the faxed lab reports, we learned, were behind,” Dillaha said.

She said the backlog was the result of the huge number of cases reported during the surge powered by the omicron variant that peaked in January.

Although many laboratories have switched from faxes to electronic reporting since the beginning of the pandemic, “some labs have not been agreeable to that,” Dillaha said.





The issue wasn’t as noticeable at the height of the omicron surge. Now that the state’s new case numbers have fallen, however, the old reports are making up a larger proportion of the cases added to the state’s count each day.

“To be honest, this caught us by surprise,” Dillaha said.

She said the department on Tuesday was still assessing the size of the backlog. It was caught up to about mid-February in entering the old cases, she said.











“We’re looking at what is the best way to make sure that the new cases are properly communicated,” Dillaha said.

“A lot of people think that [a new case] means recent transmission, and ordinarily you would think it would.” Since they represent infections of people already classified as having recovered, the old cases haven’t added to the state’s active case total, which has continued falling despite the uptick in the growth of total cases.

For the purpose of its coronavirus metrics, the Health Department considers a person to have recovered 10 days after a positive test result.

Already at its lowest level since June 10, the active case total fell Tuesday by 104, to 1,810.

Except for Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, when the Health Department didn’t release new numbers as it switched to a new data system, the total has fallen every day since it peaked at an all-time high of 102,576 on Jan. 22.

“It’s the active cases that I think are going to be more important right now than the new cases, because the new cases aren’t the result of recent illness, necessarily,” Dillaha said.

FEWER HOSPITALIZED

The increase in deaths on Tuesday brought the state’s death toll to 10,971.

Dillaha said only seven of the deaths reported Tuesday happened within the last month.

Of the others, one was from October, 10 were from January and three were from early February.

Already at its lowest level since June 16, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 in the state fell by one, to 216, its 11th straight daily decline.

Dropping for the sixth day in a row, the number of the state’s virus patients who were on ventilators fell by three, to 39, its lowest level since June 10.

In its third straight daily decline, the number who were in intensive care fell by four, to 65, the smallest number since April 24.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children’s had six covid-19 patients on Tuesday, up from four a day earlier, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

The number of the pediatric hospitals’ covid-19 patients who were on ventilators rose from two as of Monday to three, she said.

More than half of the six patients on Tuesday were at least 5, making them eligible for vaccination, but none had been fully immunized, DeMillo said.

SCHOOL CASES DOWN

Among public elementary and secondary school students and employees, the number of cases that were active fell by 81, to 23, from Thursday to Monday, according to the Health Department.

Because no school district had five or more cases, the department didn’t release a report on school cases on Monday, as it usually does.

“We’ll continue to monitor schools and will have reports when schools meet the threshold,” Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said.

In its last report, on Thursday, the department listed five districts as having five or more active cases.

For privacy reasons, schools with fewer than five active cases aren’t listed individually in the reports.

As of Thursday, private elementary and secondary schools collectively had just two active cases among students and employees.

An update on the number wasn’t available from the Health Department on Tuesday.

‘STEALTH OMICRON’

An uptick in cases in several European countries, along with data from wastewater monitoring sites in the United States, has raised concerns that the United States could face a resurgence of coronavirus infections within the next few weeks, Dillaha said.

In Europe, the increase appears to be driven by BA.2, a more transmissible subvariant of omicron that has become the dominant strain worldwide.

The subvariant is sometimes called “stealth omicron” because it lacks a genetic trait that helps distinguish cases caused by omicron from those caused by other variants.

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates updated Tuesday, BA.2 accounted for 23.1% of new cases in the United States last week, up from 13.7% the previous week.

The CDC had initially estimated BA.2 made up 11.6% of the cases the week ending March 5.

In Arkansas, the Health Department reported Monday that it had been notified of a total of 10 cases of BA.2 as of Saturday, up from eight as of a week earlier.

“This is a great time for people who have not yet been vaccinated to go ahead and get that process started,” Dillaha said Tuesday.

But she said a potential wave of infections from BA.2 “will probably be a lesser scale than” the previous omicron surge.

“My hope is that there will be some overlapping immunity for people who have been previously infected with omicron, so it will be mostly those who aren’t vaccinated and haven’t been previously infected that would be the most vulnerable,” Dillaha said.

VACCINATIONS UP

The state’s cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose Tuesday to 827,336.

The Health Department’s tally of vaccine doses that had been administered grew by 1,515, the second daily increase in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.

The count of first doses rose by 478, which was up by 42 compared to the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 1,186, which was still down from an average of almost 1,400 a day a week earlier.

At a record low a day earlier, the average for first doses rose to 408, which was down from 424 a day a week earlier.

According to the CDC, the 66% of Arkansas had received at least one dose as of Tuesday, a percentage that hadn’t changed since Sunday.

The percentage who had been fully vaccinated rose from 53.7% as of Monday to 53.8%.

Of those fully vaccinated, the percentage who had received a booster dose remained at 38.2%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it went from 46th to being roughly tied with Tennessee for 45th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama.

Nationally, 76.7% of people had received at least one dose, and 65.3% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 44.4% had received a booster dose.



