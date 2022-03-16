Arkansas vs. Vermont at NCAA Tournament: How to watch and listen, betting line, team comparisons

WHEN Thursday, 8:20 p.m. Central

WHERE KeyBank Center (19,200) in Buffalo, N.Y.

RECORDS Arkansas 25-8; Vermont 28-5

STREAK Arkansas lost 1; Vermont won 8

COACHES Arkansas: Eric Musselman — 70-27 in third season at Arkansas and 180-61 in seventh season overall in Division I; Vermont: John Becker — 257-101 in 11th season at Vermont and 263-145 in 13th season overall.

SERIES First meeting

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App, the Varsity Network app and the TuneIn app.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by TNT and can be accessed via the NCAA March Madness Live app.

ANNOUNCERS Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst) and Evan Washburn (reporter)

BETTING LINE Arkansas is a 6 1/2-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.

NOTABLE The winner of Thursday's game will advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will play either Connecticut or New Mexico State on Saturday in Buffalo....Arkansas is making its 35th NCAA Tournament appearance and has a 45-33 overall record, including 17-8 in first-round games....Vermont is making its eighth NCAA Tournament and first since 2019. The Catamounts are 2-7 in the NCAA Tournament, including a 60-57 upset of Syracuse in 2005 when Vermont was seeded No. 13 and the Orange No. 4. Vermont also beat Lamar in 2012 when both were No. 16 seeds....Arkansas is a No. 4 seed for the sixth time, also in 1982, 1983, 1990, 1993 and 1999....Vermont is 22-1 since losing at Big East champion Providence 68-58 on Dec. 7. The Catamounts’ lone loss in that stretch was at Hartford, 75-74 in overtime on Feb. 14....Arkansas is 0-1 in Buffalo, where the Razorbacks lost to a DePaul team led by George Mikan, 59-30 on Jan. 1, 1944, at the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium.

VERMONT PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G Ben Shungu, 6-3, Sr.; 16.1; 5.7

G Finn Sullivan, 6-4, Sr.; 7.2; 3.2

G Justin Mazzulla, 6-3, Sr.; 7.3; 3.3

F Ryan Davis, 6-8, Sr.; 17.2; 5.7

F Isaiah Powell, 6-6, Sr.; 8.4; 6.3

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.; 18.4; 4.5

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr.; 11.8; 4.6

G Au'Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr., 11.0; 5.3

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.; 10.5; 9.6

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr.; 3.4; 2.5

TEAM COMPARISON

Vermont – Arkansas

74.9 Points for 76.9

60.3 Points against 67.6

+6.3 Rebound margin +3.6

+1.6 Turnover margin +2.4

49.3 FG pct. 44.0

36.4 3-pt pct. 30.7

74.7 FT pct. 75.3